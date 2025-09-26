Politics
Jokowi, Qudori and chief of the national police: a parallel line which can be a political gap
Jakarta Almost the same time, three important political events have shaken the national landscape of power. First, President Joko Widodo's instruction has his network of volunteers to maintain and maintain the PRABOWO Subantogibran RAKA RAKA PAIR in two periods. Second, the appointment of Qudori as head of the Personnel Office (KSP), the strategic position which during the Jokowi era was filled with full confidence. Third, the shocking stage of the chief general of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo who declared the training of the national police reform team, although the president first trained a similar team under the control of the government.
These three events seem to work individually, but when drawn in a single line, read a model: attraction of influence, efforts to ensure inheritance and the symptoms of challenge that marks the change of diet.
Jokowi and the shadow of two periods of Prabowo-Gibran
Jokowi's instructions to make volunteers to keep the prabowogran duo for two periods, not just a loyalty message. It was a signal that Jokowi did not want his political heritage to last only five years. By emphasizing the commitment of two periods, Jokowi plants political anchors so that the government's management remains on its orbit.
Here, the role of volunteers is relaunched as a non -formal political machine. These are reserve forces that can compensate for political parties. Jokowi seemed to say: Do not let this power machine be disturbed, guarded Gibran, guard continuity.
Qudori in KSP: Palace loyalty custody
The entrance to Qudori as a KSP head confirmed the model. The KSP from the Moeldoko era is not only a staff office, but a controller of presidential political communication. Qudori, a figure known to be close to the circumference of volunteers, was placed to ensure that Jokowi's communication path with Prabowogran remains sterile by disturbance.
This appointment can be read as a maneuver: although Jokowi is no longer the president, he wants to make sure that his trusted people are seated in a strategic room that can supervise the agenda. KSP works like a sensitive ear and mouth, capable of reading the direction of politics while interrupting it if necessary.
The chief of the national disobedient police?
At this stage, the third event appeared: the chief of the national police announced the training of the national police reform team itself, although the president has already decided to train the government version of the national police reform team. Formally, the decision of the national police chief can be considered an internal initiative. But politically, it creates an impression of challenge.
For what? Because Polri's reform is a sensitive program, which is most often criticized for transparency, abuse of power, corruption. The president wants to supervise this program with an official team so that his credibility is maintained. The chief of the national police has actually launched a rival team, as if to show it: we can walk alone, without the management of the palace.
In the Indonesian bureaucratic tradition, this step is rarely taken without political consideration. In other words, the chief of the national police sends a signal: the national police is not only a state tool, but an entity which can take its own political initiative.
Read the parallel lines
If these three events are placed on a single line, it reads more and more clear tension.
Jokowi: Ensuring the continuity of power thanks to volunteers and locking loyalty by placing nearby people at the KSP.
KSP QUDORI: Become a strong transition, punching the interests of Jokowi with the new government of Prabowogran.
Head of the national police: start testing the border, as if he wanted to get out of the president's shadow by building his own reform program.
This line forms a model of attraction. Jokowi wants to ensure that his orbit is not interrupted. The chief of the national police began to report autonomy. While the Prabowogran government is in the middle, necessary to maintain harmony between the former boss (Jokowi) and the electric motor that has started to demand its own space.
Symbolic battle
This event is not only a bureaucratic technique, but also symbolic. Jokowi uses volunteers, symbol of civilian strength. Qudori in KSP symbolizes the loyalty of the palace which is maintained. The chief of the national police with his reform team symbolizes public institutions that have started to combat executive political domination.
If this situation continues to grow, the public will see a new face of the post-Jookowi: a transition from full conformity to institutional challenge.
The end that is open
These three events have opened a new chapter. Jokowi wants to ensure that his tracks are not deleted. Qudori has become a goalkeeper in transition. While the chief of the national police, aware of the momentum, tried to show an independent position.
The question is who will gain in this hand shot? Will PRABOWOGRAN be fully subject to Jokowi's orbit, or will he take advantage of the deviation of the chief of the national police to build his political independence?
The answer is always suspended. But certainly, these three events are not a coincidence. It is a sign that the dynamics of power after Jokowi began to move, but the past is a new constellation which is more full of friction.
Editor: Reyna
Publication views: 86
Related Posts
Habib Umar Alhamid: Prabowo's speech to the United Nations has lifted Indonesian dignity to the world
The film “Pangku” by Reza Rahadian Panen International Award
Why did the great demo of the Italian people demand the recognition of independent Palestine?
The MBG program can become a mine of corruption
Yahya Zaini recalls the low absorption of the MBG budget and pushes transparency
Qodari, Ara vs Purbaya, and for whom the KSP chief works?
Rocky Gerung Critique Prabowo: names Qudori, signs of not understanding democracy?
API at the end of August (Series 15) – Mission of response of the shadow operation
30 percent missing at sea: dismantling of dark financing of hundreds of billions of pertuma shipments
Ghost ships, stealth funds and screens: corruption scandals of 285 billions are demolished
|
Sources
2/ https://www.zonasatunews.com/jokowi-qudori-dan-kapolri-garis-sejajar-yang-bisa-menjadi-jurang-politik/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia is equivalent and will lead to the Chinese air battalion, disclosed documents examined by think tank show
- Trump says he sends a “full strength” of troops to Portland, Oregon
- The FBI fire of agents illustrated on his knees to George Floyd Protest, US Media Report
- Does Michigan's football play today? Time, TV channel for next game
- The PM of Denmark apologized to control the birth of Greenland women forced
- Israeli police break the war anti-protest
- Bitcoin prepared for a $ 25 trillion earthquake, where Deutsche Bank exports huge huge movement predictions
- The ATC cancels the deposit, the arrest orders of Imran Khans Naeem Panjotha's lawyer
- Seattle leaders challenge Trump World Cup threats
- What Swadeshi 4G means for PM Modi Made In-India Push in the middle of pricing tensions
- Welcomed the Indonesian-European economic partnership
- In this role,