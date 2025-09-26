Jokowi, Qudori and chief of the national police: a parallel line which can be a political gap

Jokowi, Qudori and chief of the national police: a parallel line which can be a political gapExamined by One News zoneThis is an article on Jokowi, Qudori and the national policeJakarta at almost at the same time, three important political events shake the national landscape of power. First, President Joko Widodo's instruction has his network of volunteers to maintain and maintain the PRABOWO Subantogibran RAKA RAKA PAIR in two periods. Second, the appointment of Qudori as head of the Personnel Office (KSP), the strategic position which during the Jokowi era was filled with full confidence. Third, […]

Jakarta Almost the same time, three important political events have shaken the national landscape of power. First, President Joko Widodo's instruction has his network of volunteers to maintain and maintain the PRABOWO Subantogibran RAKA RAKA PAIR in two periods. Second, the appointment of Qudori as head of the Personnel Office (KSP), the strategic position which during the Jokowi era was filled with full confidence. Third, the shocking stage of the chief general of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo who declared the training of the national police reform team, although the president first trained a similar team under the control of the government.

These three events seem to work individually, but when drawn in a single line, read a model: attraction of influence, efforts to ensure inheritance and the symptoms of challenge that marks the change of diet.

Jokowi and the shadow of two periods of Prabowo-Gibran

Jokowi's instructions to make volunteers to keep the prabowogran duo for two periods, not just a loyalty message. It was a signal that Jokowi did not want his political heritage to last only five years. By emphasizing the commitment of two periods, Jokowi plants political anchors so that the government's management remains on its orbit.

Here, the role of volunteers is relaunched as a non -formal political machine. These are reserve forces that can compensate for political parties. Jokowi seemed to say: Do not let this power machine be disturbed, guarded Gibran, guard continuity.

Qudori in KSP: Palace loyalty custody

The entrance to Qudori as a KSP head confirmed the model. The KSP from the Moeldoko era is not only a staff office, but a controller of presidential political communication. Qudori, a figure known to be close to the circumference of volunteers, was placed to ensure that Jokowi's communication path with Prabowogran remains sterile by disturbance.

This appointment can be read as a maneuver: although Jokowi is no longer the president, he wants to make sure that his trusted people are seated in a strategic room that can supervise the agenda. KSP works like a sensitive ear and mouth, capable of reading the direction of politics while interrupting it if necessary.

The chief of the national disobedient police?

At this stage, the third event appeared: the chief of the national police announced the training of the national police reform team itself, although the president has already decided to train the government version of the national police reform team. Formally, the decision of the national police chief can be considered an internal initiative. But politically, it creates an impression of challenge.

For what? Because Polri's reform is a sensitive program, which is most often criticized for transparency, abuse of power, corruption. The president wants to supervise this program with an official team so that his credibility is maintained. The chief of the national police has actually launched a rival team, as if to show it: we can walk alone, without the management of the palace.

In the Indonesian bureaucratic tradition, this step is rarely taken without political consideration. In other words, the chief of the national police sends a signal: the national police is not only a state tool, but an entity which can take its own political initiative.

Read the parallel lines

If these three events are placed on a single line, it reads more and more clear tension.

Jokowi: Ensuring the continuity of power thanks to volunteers and locking loyalty by placing nearby people at the KSP.

KSP QUDORI: Become a strong transition, punching the interests of Jokowi with the new government of Prabowogran.

Head of the national police: start testing the border, as if he wanted to get out of the president's shadow by building his own reform program.

This line forms a model of attraction. Jokowi wants to ensure that his orbit is not interrupted. The chief of the national police began to report autonomy. While the Prabowogran government is in the middle, necessary to maintain harmony between the former boss (Jokowi) and the electric motor that has started to demand its own space.

Symbolic battle

This event is not only a bureaucratic technique, but also symbolic. Jokowi uses volunteers, symbol of civilian strength. Qudori in KSP symbolizes the loyalty of the palace which is maintained. The chief of the national police with his reform team symbolizes public institutions that have started to combat executive political domination.

If this situation continues to grow, the public will see a new face of the post-Jookowi: a transition from full conformity to institutional challenge.

The end that is open



These three events have opened a new chapter. Jokowi wants to ensure that his tracks are not deleted. Qudori has become a goalkeeper in transition. While the chief of the national police, aware of the momentum, tried to show an independent position.

The question is who will gain in this hand shot? Will PRABOWOGRAN be fully subject to Jokowi's orbit, or will he take advantage of the deviation of the chief of the national police to build his political independence?

The answer is always suspended. But certainly, these three events are not a coincidence. It is a sign that the dynamics of power after Jokowi began to move, but the past is a new constellation which is more full of friction.

Editor: Reyna

