Time is ripe for a large mobility program for young people

International links become greater. Many people work for multinational companies. Problems such as climate urgency, trafficking in human beings and pandemics can only be resolved by collaborating nations.

We have a global future

So the last thing we need is the insularity and suspicion of others. We have all seen disturbing developments recently where different nationalities and races are considered a threat and treated differently. And this week, Reform UK Ltd announcement A policy that could mean people whose life is legally well established here are expelled. How are so many people comfortable with this, and what can we do on this subject?

The possibility for a large number of young people to spend time abroad, not as tourists, but who have committed to living there, could help. It is not only a question of education: it could effectively question prejudices.

The Erasmus diagram

In the EU, the United Kingdom participated in the Erasmus program. This allowed thousands of EU students to study abroad during part of their courses. In 2014, the program became Erasmus + and expanded to include apprentices, staff, volunteers, job seekers and youth exchanges.

It is currently offers Mobility and possibilities for cooperation in higher education, vocational training, schools, sport and adult education. Placements may be as short as two months (or even five days). In 2018, around 10,000 British students participate in In an Erasmus +placement. But Spain, Germany, Italy and France have each sent more than 30,000 abroad.

A total of 29,797 students came Here, other countries to study the greatest number of Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Turkey.

Turing scheme

After Brexit in 2020, the government of Boris Johnson decided that Erasmus + was too expensive, and initiated A local version called Turing.

It offers students from school, higher education and higher to study and internships internationally. As well as students from traditional higher education, it aims at support Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those who sent. Placements Are at least 14 days and up to a year.

In 2024, more than 40,000 British students participate in In a Turing placement: 22,847 of higher education; The rest in schools and vocational / professional education and training. Many investments were much shorter than a year. Popular destinations for British students are France, Spain, Germany and Italy, the United States, Canada and Australia.

Some differences

A study by the University of Oxford watch The fact that shorter and longer courses have encouraged more students based on an extension of participation in relation to the one -year opportunities offered by Erasmus +.

Four times more than many have Turing, than Erasmus in the past year.

However, there are distinct drawbacks. The Turing program is not reciprocal and offers no funding for foreign students to come to the United Kingdom. Unlike Erasmus +, Turing Do not cover Tuition fees, with host educational establishments which should give up costs and due to financing management, can cause higher costs for participants.

Advantage of investments abroad

Without comparing the two patterns more, it is quite easy to accept that any The way a youngster can travel abroad to work or study the widening their horizons and increase consciousness of other cultural differences.

Likewise, when young people from other countries come to the United Kingdom for a while, they bring different ideas and customs, which can be brightening for young British. Unfortunately, the current post-Brexit environment means that the number of EU students in the United Kingdom has already diminished more than half of their pre-Brexit peak.

The new agreement

In May 2025, UE / United Kingdom Reset Summit, it was agreed The United Kingdom would plan to join a reciprocal experience for young people. We can therefore move to another iteration of an international program for young people.

It is said that the British government fears that a mutual exchange program will be considered an immigration. It can to want A ceiling on the figures to come here, a new visa and a structure of costs and stays limited in time.

But a survival survey watch That British residents largely see international students positively, and only 1% want the government to favor the reduction of their number.

It's time to be daring

Development cultural intelligence, expansion Your world vision and gain A greater awareness of global problems is all good results of the work or the international study.

It is time for the government to accept that it is a good thing for a large number of young people to have this experience. To negotiate a program with the advantages of Erasmus and Turing: if shorter investments mean that many more students from wider environments can go, encourage it.

We can have a young generation that embraces international links, reject prejudices and respect the contribution of those of other countries.

We clearly need it.

If you have participated in an Erasmus or Turing placement abroad, be very happy to hear about it. Please write to: [email protected].