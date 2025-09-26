



Save Tiktok from darkness: today, President Donald J. Trump has signed a decree that saved Tiktok from a ban while protecting national security of the Americas.

President Trump determined that the divestment described in a proposed executive agreement, in which the request for American Tiktoks would be exploited by a new joint company based in the United States, is a qualified divestment. The actions required by law, choose only one administrator of the board of directors of seven seats and be excluded from the company security committee. Oracleone of nations The main technological companies will act as a Tiktoks security supplier and will independently monitor and ensure the security of all operations in the United States. Control of the new joint venture. The transfer prohibits the storage of sensitive American user data in a way that would allow this data to be under the control of a foreign opponent. All American user data will be stored in a confidence, secure and specially designed cloud environment in the United States managed by Oracle. The sale includes intense monitoring of software updates, algorithm and data flows, and it requires that all recommendation models, including algorithms, which use American user data to be recycled and monitored by American confidence security partners. This ensures that the American content is free from poor manipulation. The order orders the Attorney General not to take measures to enforce the law for 120 days to allow the end of the transfer.

Make sure that the Americans benefit from it: President Trump has found a solution for the 170 million Americans who use Tiktok, by ensuring that users will be able to benefit safely from the same global experience Tiktok and see the content of the world with the confidence that their data is secured in the United States.

American content creators count on Tiktok for their livelihoods, using it to build an audience, share their talents and generate income in an increasingly digital economy. Similarly, American Business has fanned and Petit Alikedepennd on tiktoks widely worn for advertising, connection with customers and economic growth. Thanks to this agreement, President Trump found a way to keep Tiktok operational while solving these national security problems with new investments and American control. The preservation of Tiktoks activities will generate $ 178 billion in economic activity in the United States over the next four years and will support thousands of American jobs and businesses.

The art of the agreement: President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to conclude agreements that have first put America and its citizens.

President Trump has a long experience of the success of national security and foreign policy, in particular by promulgating the Abraham agreements, replacing Alena by the USMCA and having negotiated the trade agreement of phase 1. Since his return to functions, President Trump and his administration have obtained the release of 72 Americans detained abroad. The President prevails over the Bold trade strategy has produced historic agreements with the main business partners, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam and unprecedented investments in the United States and expand market access for American goods. The president won over pressure has led Panama to leave the Chinas Belt and Road initiative, a debt trap diplomacy program that the Chinese Communist Party uses to have an influence on developing countries. President Trump: And if we can save him, I think it would be a very good thing. And I think it would be economically good for America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/09/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-saves-tiktok-while-protecting-national-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

