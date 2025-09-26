The representative Adam Smith supports the renegency of global economic rules to reflect the rise of China

Shanghai (AP) The head of an American congress visited ChinaSaid.

Representative Adam Smith, a Washington State Democrat, told the mayor of Shanghai on Thursday that the United States’s post-ten-year-old order had worked well for many countries, including China, but that we understand that things have changed.

His remarks, at the end of a five -day trip to China, concluded the recent announcement by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping from an initiative to build a more equitable global governance system. They also reflected reality that, although the United States remains the most powerful country in the world, China emerges as a potential challenger for world leadership.

Find out more: The economic summit of China and the military parade can point out a geopolitical change

The delegation of three Democrats Smith, the Ro Khanna representative of California and the representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and the republican representative Michael Baumgartner of the Washington State, wrapped their trip to Shanghai after three days of meetings with the leaders of the government in Beijing.

The main objective of visiting the first by members of the United States House of Representatives since 2019 has been to open communication channels between governments, said Smith. A delegation from the American Senate visited in 2023.

Quoting the expansion of McDonalds' points of sale in China, Smith said that his biggest point to remember from the trip was that a lot of cases take place between the two economies despite the current trade and war war.

We have a lot of work to do to solve these problems, “he told a small group of journalists after a meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. The commercial conflict creates difficulties for companies on both sides of the Pacific, he said.

The legislators were later seen in a Starbucks, another company whose headquarters is in the United States, in the hall of the office building.

The exchange with the mayor of Shanghai, Gong Zheng, began after Smith politely interrupted Gong about 10 minutes, including the translation time in the introduction of the mayor to Shanghai as an economic and financial center.

How does the American-Chinese pricing war have an impact on Shanghai's economy, Smith wanted to know and how the mayor thinks he should be resolved.

Gong said Shanghai, a large sea port, is among the most affected because of his strong exposure to international trade.

Were very happy to see that we already have discussions and negotiations, “said Gong, citing the four -cycles of meetings since May in Geneva, Stockholm, London and, more recently, Madrid.

He declared to the post of Chinese government that there were no winners in the commercial wars, but China would retaliate if there is a war while remaining open to negotiations.

Smith has expressed hope that prices and other import obstacles would be reduced. He then called for a solid debate on how to renegotiate the rules governing the economy.

China and the United States are the two most important players in the way we solve this, he said. How can we get to an international order based on rules that is more pleasant for everyone?

Find out more: China abandons the status of WTO development countries in the face of American prices

China maintains that the current international order promotes the United States and other rich nations. The government says that it does not want to reverse this order but make it better to serve the interests of all countries, in particular those in development.

The collective rise in emerging markets and developing countries requires an increase in the representation of the world South, according to a document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, using a tote term for these nations.

The three Democrats of the delegation are members of the Chamber's Armed Services Committee, and Smith repeated its call from the start of the trip for more communication between the American and Chinese armies.

Two of the world's largest nuclear powers must talk to each other, in particular given the fact that we have disagreements, he said.