



US President Donald Trump with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sharif and ASIM MUNNIR army chief

Washington's correspondent for you: US President Donald Trump met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sharif and Asim's army chief in the White House Oval Office Thursday in a public embrace of a country he had turned into aexes as a deceptive terrorist haven for a large part of his political career, especially during his first mandate. The White House did not disclose details on the meeting, and there have been no declarations or readings, even less a press conference in the hours which followed the unusual commitment which included “the Marshal in the field”, considered as the country's de facto sovereign. But a cover of photos published by the Pakistani government has shown Sharif and have sitting in the golden oval office for talks that would have lasted 80 minutes, and later posing with a smiling Trump with his characteristic gesture. The American president also obviously wore a pin of a fighter plane with the brand's American flag. While the supporters of Pakistan said that he was carrying the spit to recognize his Indian plane during the recent war, it turned out that he wore him earlier in the day for his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan to put pressure for the sale of F-16 and F-35 in Ankara.

Shortly before the Pakistan meeting, Trump boasted of the prowess of American military manufacturing and said that foreign leaders and generals were lining up to visit American factories to buy equipment, without specifically mentioning Pakistan. Erdovan, the chief of Turkey, an ally of NATO, had met Trump earlier during the day and Washington also stuck his military goods. In the absence of a briefing on each side until the editorial staff, speculation raged on the real objective of the Pakistani meeting, which came shortly after Trump organized a lunch for Erdogan, which, as with India, was invited by the United States to stop buying Russian energy. But Pakistan is not an important economic power, therefore a large part of the conjecture centered on the recent post of Trump seeking to take over Bagram air base in Afghanistan now under the domination of the Taliban, as well as Washington refeating in Islamabad for having exploited its alleged mineral wealth. The United States also seems to have adopted a benign view of the Saudi defense pact, even if it is ostensibly intended for Israel, undoubtedly the closest ally of the United States. In India, the defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and unprecedented progress in Pak-US relations. 2025, a successful year, Alhamdulillah. The continuation of the success of the hybrid system system partnership. Allahu Akbar. The meeting, which was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., started half an hour late while Trump was busy signing decrees and joking with journalists. Shortly before meeting the Pakistani duo, he declared to the White House Press Corps: “I am very dissatisfied with what Russia does and what President Putin does. Know, because we are late … They are perhaps somewhere in the oval office. Pakistani analysts opposed to the current diet were on. “Trump made 30,573 false or misleading affirmations in his only mandate. His strategy is a pure exaggeration. Here, he inflates the stature of a military dictator and his puppet with empty praise, everything to conscript their services for his dirty work in Gaza”, Adil Raja, an officer of the Pakistani army. The leaders “is just the price to make it their cleaning team. Only idiots can celebrate this declaration!” Raja, now a fervent supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf party (PTI) and a social media influencer, wrote. In 2012, when he was still on the sidelines of American politics. When will Pakistan excuse us for us for having provided a safe sanctuary to Osama bin Laden for 6 years?! Some “allies”. He posted on July 5, 2012. And on January 1, 2018, during his first mandate as president: we no longer pay Pakistan the billions of dollars because they would take our money and do nothing for us, bin Laden being an excellent example, Afghanistan being another. They were only one of the many countries taking the United States without giving anything in return. This now seems to have ended, Pakistan opening its alleged mineral wealth of exploitation, and according to several media accounts, serving as an cryptographic front for American companies.

