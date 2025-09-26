22 The world figures become Bloomberg Advisory Council, Jokowi on the list





JAKARTA (Antara) – The new Bloomberg economy in April 2025 officially trained a global advisory council made up of 22 influential figures from various countries. The presence of this council is intended to provide strategic directives and global prospects to deal with economic, political and increasingly complex social challenges. According to the ranks of the big names that came, there was the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which is one of the members. This appointment marks Jokowi's work on the international scene while placing it in parallel with a number of other world leaders in the prestigious forum. The following is a complete description of the appointment of Jokowi as a member of the Bloomberg Advisory Board, as well as a list of 22 world leaders included, such as summarized from various sources. Read also: and between the role of the external advisory council is limited Jokowi's appointment as a member of the Bloomberg Advisory Board Bloomberg New Economy officially trained a global advisory council while planning to hold an economic forum in Singapore in November. According to the ranks of 22 figures included in the council, the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was listed as one of its members. Interestingly, of all the names announced, Jokowi has become the only former head of state to join. This appointment was published directly on the official website of Bloomberg New Economy. “Jokowi's leadership experience in Indonesia is very important,” wrote the organization. The Council was led by two influential personalities, namely the former American Minister of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the former Italian Prime Minister as well as by the president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi. In his official declaration, Bloomberg stressed that members of the board of directors had been elected because of their management history at the highest level, both in the company, the government and multilateral institutions. The announcement was presented by Bloomberg on its official page on Tuesday (9/23). “We have trained a new global advisory advice in April 2025 to help overcome the complex challenges facing the world. This advisory group has experience at the highest level of business, government and multilateral organizations, and their contribution will be very important to guide our efforts,” Bloomberg wrote. Read also: Figure Ahmad Dofiri: the former deputy chief of the police becomes the special advisor of the president List of 22 Bloomberg Advisory Board Citing on the official website, here is a list of names of figures that are members of 22 members of the Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory Board: Michael R. Bloomberg – The founders of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, also served three mayor mayor of New York. Mario Draghi – The former Prime Minister of Italy was at the same time president of the European Central Bank. Gan Kim Yong – Prime Minister and Minister of Singapore of Commerce and Industry. Gina Raimondo – was president at the same time as the Minister of the United States Trade. Noubar Afeyan – One of the founders of Moderna and also CEO of the Pioneer Lighthouse. Dawn Fitzpatrick – CEO as well as CIO Soros Fund Management. GITA GOPINATH – Gregory and Ania Coffey economics professor at Harvard University. Merit Janow – President of the Mastercard Council, as well as the dean of emeritus and professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), Columbia University. Kai-fu lee-céo 01.ai and also president of Sinovation Ventures. Jorge Paulo Lemann – Ketua Lemann Foundation. Strive Masiyiwa – founder and president of Econet. Ravi Menon – Ambassador for the climate actions of the Singapore government. Takeshi Niinami – Former Chairman and CEO of Suntory Holdings. Eyal OCER – was president of Global Omer. Charles Phillips-The general partner of the co-founder of Sekaligus is recognized. Suresh Prabhu – was Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Republic of India. Jing Qian – One of the founders of the Center for China's analysis in Asia Society Policy Institute. Steven Rattner – Chairman and chief executive officer at Willett Advisors LLC. Marc Rowan – The co -founder Dan CEO Apollo Global Management. David Vélez-Co-founder of Sekaligus CEO Cloud. Josephine Wapakabulo – founder and general manager of Tig Africa. Joko Widodo-Former 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Read also: the former White House security advisor becomes American ambassador for the United Nations Read also: The advisory committee of the American CDC holds a meeting on the discussion of vaccine recommendations

