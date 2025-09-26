Case of 190 million pounds sterling due to the unavailability of the prosecutor – Pakistan





CJ apologizes after the defense lawyer complains about restrictions on the Accessalema Khan hearing as a pressure on the judiciary, says the case is deliberately delayed

Islamabad: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) postponed the hearing of the petitions deposited by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, asking for the suspension of their sentence in the reference of October 16 until the absence of special NABS prosecutor on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists outside the court, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khans, the sister Aleema Khan and the chief minister of KP, Ali Amin Gandapur, alleged that business was deliberately delayed, urging the judiciary to reveal that who was pressure.

The case was taken over by a division bench including the chief judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

At the start of the hearing, PTIS lawyers raised objections on the difficulties encountered by advice and supporters in access to the courtroom.

They argued that the unnecessary deployment of security men and fences outside the court created obstacles, despite no history of rights and order issues during previous hearings. Lawyer Salman Safdar argued that the court had been approached several times without any disturbance.

Responding to the grievances, CJ Dogar apologized to the defense lawyer and assured them that the court would not allow such obstacles in the future. It is your court, come when you wish, he noted, asking the authorities to ensure smooth access to legal representatives and litigants.

The NAB prosecutor Rafay Maqsood then informed the bench that the special prosecutor of the case was seriously ill and unable to appear. This led Barrister Safdar to accuse the NAB of having deliberately used delay tactics.

Media discourse

Addressing the media after the hearing, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khans, Sister Aleema Khan, said that the Toshakhana-2 affair was heard in Adiala prison and, according to lawyer Salman Safdar, the case would be decided in two or three hearings and Imran Khan would be punished.

On the other hand, for 10 months, we have been trying to obtain a hearing date from the High Court of Islamabad. After being seated for hours in the room of the Secretary of Justice Dogars, we obtained a date of September 25 and now the following date was set for October 16. Although the figure was heard by the IHC, it was listed daily. Now, why are so long intervals given? Is the case delayed for the Toshakhana-2 affair to be decided? She asked.

She said it was obvious that the judge deliberately delayed the case, because a date of the first week of October could have been given.

Imran has also said that General Asim Munnir cannot prevent him from publishing on social networks. He said that the account belonged to him and that he will not be dictated by Asim Munnir, said Ms. Khan.

On this occasion, KP CM Gandapur allegedly alleged that the actions in the Imran Khans affair were pre-plane.

Ikram Junaidi also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, September 26, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1944709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos