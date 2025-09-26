Trump approves the tiktok agreement, XI gives a shot to the American property; Oracle among new buyers





Donald Trump approves the tiktok agreement, ensuring that the popular social media platform is not prohibited in the United States. President Donald Trump signed a decree declaring on Thursday that a proposed agreement allowing Tiktok to continue working in the United States after months of uncertainty on the social media platform belonging to Chinese. Former President Joe Biden signed legislation last year calling for Chinese bydance to sell Tiktoks assets to an American company at the start of this year or to face a national ban, but Trump has repeatedly signed orders that allowed Tiktok to continue to operate in the United States while his administration tried to conclude an agreement for the sale of the social media company.While the American president Trump signed the order on the tiktok agreement, he said: “It is interesting because I had a very good conversation with President XI, a lot of respect for him. I hope he also has a lot of respect for me. We talked about Tiktok and he gave us the green light. You know, it is managed by American investors and American, large, large investors, the most important. Young people really wanted it to happen. We have American investors who take it, the manager, very sophisticated, including Larry Ellison and Oracle, I suppose, will play a very large role in terms of security, security and everything else. “” Survey Should the main social media platforms be controlled by the country in which they operate? Who owns Tiktok now?

Bytedance has Tiktok but to remain operational in the United States, majority participation will move to American investors. A group of American investors, including Oracle and Silver Lake, should take the new Tiktok entity for the United States while Bytedance will maintain less than 20% in equity to comply with the divestment or bank law. Bytedance will be represented by a person on the board of directors, but this person will be excluded from any security issues or related committees.Many are still unknown on the real arrangement, but Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has given us the green light to continue the agreement. Any major change in the popular video platform could have a huge impact on how Americans consume information online. About 43% of American adults under the age of 30 say they regularly get news from Tiktok, higher than any other social media application, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to a report by Pew Research Center published Thursday.Read also: Tiktok Deal: Donald Trump to approve the agreement Thursday, confirms the White HouseVice-president JD Vance said we wanted Tiktok to work, but let's answer security problems so that Americans can use Tiktok but use it with more confidence than they had in the past. Young people especially wanted it to happen, Trump said at the signature ceremony. What made China heard to hear us on Tiktok

Beijing has once called the request that Tiktok should obtain a new property in the United States as theft, but ultimately Chinese officials have changed their stand. Experts believe that China could have extracted certain concessions on the commercial front in exchange for the Tiktok agreement. Others believe that China was ready to do so to open the way to a meeting between XI and Trump.

