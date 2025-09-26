Jokowi admitted that he had not been taken in the preparation of the management of the PSI DPP









Solo – The management of the Indonesian DPP Solidarity Party (PSI) should be inaugurated today. The 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that he had not participated in the contribution to the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep to determine the management. “Yes, that's fine, there is a new management. Providing new enthusiasm, giving new hope, we also hope that later, we can produce new ideas, new ideas that we see later that Indonesian politics will be more colorful, very good, I am fully favorable,” he said at the residence of Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Friday 9/26/2025). Asked about the flight of national personalities who would be the administrator of PSI, Jokowi was reluctant to answer. He asked to ask the elephant logo party directly. Scroll to continue with content “(The leaks of the characters join PSI?) Oh, simply ask PSI. (Is there a conversation to the previous father?) Asked PSI,” he said. Jokowi also denied having provided comments to his son Kaesang concerning the composition of the management. According to him, management was discussed with internal parts. “This is a party business. Party affairs, of course, are discussed with all management and party members,” he said. On the other hand, Jokowi is always solid to support and work hard for PSI. He stressed that he would not withdraw the declaration made to the PSI Congress a few months ago. “(Support PSI?) The same thing, Cook has changed. Oh, it was transmitted in the highest forum, the Congress Forum. There is no way to withdraw. That I will fully support and work hard for PSI, clearly,” said Jokowi. Reported detiksulselPSI DPP management for the period 2025-2030 should be inaugurated today. Two executives from Nasdem, namely Rusdi Masse Mappassu (RMS) and Ahmad Ali, were reportedly invited to the inauguration ceremony. The inauguration ceremony will be held at Djakarta Theater, Central Jakarta, Friday (09/26/2025). PSI South Sulawesi Benedictus Papa frames said RMS who was president of South Sulawesi Nasdem DPW and Ahmad Ali as main Nasdem politicians were invited to attend even if the goal was still unknown. “The information (RMS and Ahmad Ali) was invited but did not know if it were to attend, if it would be detiksulselFriday (09/26/2025). He himself admitted that he could not be sure to enter the board of directors or not. Because he has never seen the management decree and was only invited to attend. “I do not know yet, there is no decree, just invited to attend as a framework to come. I do not know if later, he will become a direction or what,” he explained. (AFN / Language)

