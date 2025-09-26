Donald and Melania Trump spotted in an animated conversation on Marine One





Need to know President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seemed to be deeply in the conversation when Marine One landed at the White House on Tuesday evening, the couple was filmed while chatting while the president's helicopter landed after their trip to the United Nations in New Yorkmelanie shaking his head and making a gesture to the president

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seemed to have a serious conversation when Marine One landed in Washington, DC on Tuesday evening.

The cameras of Sky News captured the first couple sitting between them on the president's helicopter while they were approaching the southern lawn of the White House after their September 23 visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Melania Trump speaks to Donald Trump aboard the navy as they land on the lawn of the White House on September 23, 2025.

Andrew Leyden / Nurphoto via AP

In the video, Melania, 55, can be seen shaking her head and making a gesture with his hand towards Donald, 79, before cutting it with a pointed finger.

After finishing their conversation, the couple came out of the helicopter and crossed the southern lawn hand in hand, while the president went to journalists by passing.

Donald and Melania Trump cross the southern lawn after landing of Marine One on September 23, 2025.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty

The couple's visit to New York was not without their own tense moments.

Before Donald's address at the UN headquarters, he and Melania went up on a escalator who freezed himself quickly, forcing them to climb the steps of a moment when the conservative media quickly described as “sabotage”, with Jesse Watters of Fox News, which even suggests that the UN building was destroyed for making Fox News.

A UN spokesperson addressed the Escalator incident on Tuesday, explaining that a videographer of the American delegation accidentally triggered the stopping mechanism of the escalator, which resulted in the problem.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump remain stuck on a UN escalator on September 23, 2025.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty

Shortly after setting up the escalator, the president's telepromitor apparently worked badly when he was preparing to make a speech for other world leaders, which prompted him to stall for about 15 seconds after having salted the staff member responsible for managing the aircraft.

“I can only say that the one who operates this televimmer is in great difficulty,” he told the room.

The president then shocked a lot with the content of his remarks that followed. He took his colleagues in the world leaders to immigration, insisting that he was “time to end the failed experience of open borders”.

“I'm really good in this kind of thing,” said Donald. “Your countries go to hell.”

The president put pressure on European leaders in particular, saying that they only authorized immigrants in their “being nice” country.

“You want to be politically correct, and you destroy your inheritance, he said. If you don't stop people you have never seen before, that you have nothing in common, your country will fail.”

In addition, Donald has passed an important part of his discourse degrading the UN herself, who is delighted for his 80th session this year.

“What is the interest of the United Nations?” The empty words do not solve wars … A bad escalator and a bad teleprommer is all that I have obtained from the United Nations. ”

President Donald Trump speaks at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2025.

David Dee Delgado / Bloomberg via Getty

Melania, on the other hand, used the visit of the United Nations to launch her own project during an event with other spouses of world leaders. Called “promoting the future together”, its initiative is described as “a global coalition of nations committed to improving children's well-being thanks to the promotion of education, innovation and technology”.

The coalition, made up of spouses of heads of government, should hold its first meeting at the White House in early 2026.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

The conversation on the trumps helicopter was filmed four months after Donald offered playful advice to the French president Emmanuel Macron to avoid private conversations in view of the public.

Emmanuel, 47, and his wife, Brigitte, 72, created their own viral moment on May 25 when the first lady seemed to push her husband to the face just before leaving her plane in Vietnam. Emmanuel looked surprised by the thrust, but then noticed that he was monitored and composed. The macrons then went down the steps of the plane together.

The French president later said that he “joked like us”, but that did not prevent journalists from asking Donald his advice “world leader in the world leader” at an oval press conference later.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” joked Donald, referring to how the couple's private time was captured on the camera.

