China, currently the largest greenhouse gas transmitter in the world, has announced that it was aimed at reducing its emissions by 7 to 10% by 2035, a prudent target analyst said that the place of flexibility on future economic policy.

In a video address to the United Nations climatic talks on Wednesday – held at the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly – President Xi Jinping told his colleagues that China would finally reduce its programs.

“The transition of energy and green development and low carbon content is the trend of our time,” proclaimed Xi.

Do you have any questions about the biggest subjects and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledgeOur new content platform organized with explanators, FAQs, analyzes and infographics that are given to you by our award-winning team.

The announcement comes at a time when the United States fell on its commitments, US President Donald Trump qualifying climate change on Tuesday “con” and the depreciation of renewable energies and the concept of climate change.

In a barely veiled blow in the United States, XI said: “While some countries act against [the trend of fighting climate change]The international community should remain concentrated in the right direction. “”

The latest XI emission commitment came in addition to a previous objective to achieve carbon cutting -edge emissions by 2030 – a target that China's own statistics suggest are on the right track.

The country also has an objective of becoming neutral carbon by 2060, a commitment which covers various greenhouse gases, not just carbon dioxide.

XI has undertaken to increase the share of energy produced by non -fossil fuels to more than 30%, to install 3,600 gigawatts of wind energy and solar energy capacity and to develop the national exchange market for emissions.

Zhang Weishi, professor of associated geography at the Normal University of Tianjin, said that the last objective was a “credible and deliverable commitment” supported by a coherent policy framework.

“For China, even a reduction of 7% involves reducing the emissions of hundreds of millions of tonnes in absolute terms, a much more difficult task than for most other countries,” he said.

In addition, XI comments according to which China “would endeavor to do even better” indicated that the target of 7 to 10% was “a commitment to the ground, not a ceiling constraint”.

Yao ZHE, a global political advisor for Greenpeace Asia in the East, said the new objective has marked a significant passage compared to a ceiling for absolute emissions – a recommendation under the Paris Agreement for countries has reached advanced programs.

She described XI's latest commitment as a “conservative target” which took into account uncertainty about economic development and the demand for future energy from China.

“Although the development of the own technology industry in China has shown significant potential to reduce emissions, political decision-makers have settled on this safe target range to allow room for future economic activities, including traditional industries,” she said.

Yao added that uncertainty surrounding the actions of other significant economies, such as the United States and the European Union, was also a key consideration.

“The acceleration of decarbonization inevitably comes from increasing pain and given the high level of international uncertainty, national decision-makers prefer to maintain a certain flexibility,” she said.

China remains the world's largest polluter and is responsible for 30% of global emissions. However, its latest climate plans aim to promote clean and renewable energy production.

The country has also invested in projects related to climate and energy in Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, with the new XI emission reduction objective receiving recognition of other significant economies.

Yao said that the technical assessment of its objectives by China was different from other carbon -based economies such as European Union and India.

The EU tries to finalize its 2035 provisional emissions objectives as part of its long -term plans to reach the neutrality of carbon by 2050.

Yao said he was working upside down from the 2050 ultimate goal of deciding what cuts were necessary in the intermediate years, while “the technical assessment of his China target is more based on the current situation … and projections on future possibilities”.

On Wednesday, the EU provisionally agreed to reduce emissions from 66 to 72% by 2035, aimed at formalizing the terms later this year.

On the other hand, India, which has not yet proposed a objective of reducing absolute emissions, has focused on its relative objectives – reducing the intensity of carbon – and increasing the share of non -fossil fuels, Zhang said.

Speaking during a separate event in the UN, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva praised Xi's announcement, claiming that Beijing moved “much further” in the energy transition that criticisms did not think it once possible.

“Brazil and Africa would not accept that China is blamed [by the West for causing climate change]Because there is a historic debt of industrialized countries with greenhouse gas emissions, “said Lula, referring to the West's attempt to blame herself in China in climatic talks in Copenhagen in 2009.

Lula also hosted Beijing's decision to support Brazil's installations of 125 billion tropical Forever Forever dollars, a fund that will reward countries for the preservation of the tropical forest by paying US $ 4 per hectare of permanent forest. This will include sanctions for deforestation and a share of the resources addressed to Aboriginal communities.

“I was satisfied with the announcement of the investment model,” said Lula, adding that China, as a major power, had shown that it was possible to go further on climate commitments.

He expressed optimism before COP30 in Belem in November, urging world leaders to treat negotiations as “the hour of truth”. Lula said he had invited several heads of government, including Xi, Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to attend. “I would like everyone to participate,” he said.

However, China's new targets have also reached a certain skepticism.

Li Shuo, director of China Climate Hub at Asia Society Policy Institute, said the objectives should be considered “lowball commitments”.

“Beijing’s commitment represents a prudent decision that extends a long -standing political tradition to prioritize stable and predictable decision -making,” said Li, adding that it would be overwhelmed over time by the rapid development of clean energy in China.

“The target of newspapers disappoints environmentalists, and it does not need the climate management that the world desperately needs. However, the good news is that in a world increasingly motivated by personal interest, China is in a stronger position than most to advance climate action.”

Additional report by Igor Patrick, Bochen Han and Sylvie Zhuang

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP)The most authority voice over China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP application or visit the SCCP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2025 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (C) 2025. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.