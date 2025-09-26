Politics
Britcard laboys will leave us less free and less British
Keir Starmer A announcement the most uncontrolled proposals. Although compulsory identification schemes have been rejected each attempt to introduce them since 1950, the workforce will require that each adult in the United Kingdom uses a digital state identifier to prove their identity.
It is at the heart of the British liberal tradition that those who live in this country have the right to exist freely and without interference from the State, as long as they do not hurt anyone else. A compulsory digital identity document would fundamentally modify the relationship between the State and the population, transforming us into a “point of control of Great Britain”, where we can expect to prove our identity as we live. We all know the bureaucracy of identity checks when we travel through the borders; A digital identifier would reproduce these checks within the borders of our island.
When Boris Johnson proclaimed in the Daily telegraph In 2004, `If I am asked, in the streets of London, or in any other place, public or private, to produce my identity card as proof that I am what I say, when I did nothing wrong, then I will reject this card from my wallet and eat it physically ''. It was rather the expression of the liberal tradition that we must not have to identify the authorities when we have done nothing to provoke it in short, we must be free to be left alone.
Great Britain has a strong tradition and proud to reject the compulsory identification patterns. After their introduction during the Second World War as a temporary measure during national emergency, identity cards continued to be required in peacetime. However, when in 1950, a dry London cleaner Harry Willcock, refused the request for fonts to check his identity card, proclaiming “ I am a liberal and I am against this kind of thing '', his resistance triggered a movement. The British Housewives League protested the program by set fire to its identity cards outside the Parliament and Willcock created the Freedom Defense Committee. On February 21, 1952, the government led by Winston Churchill put in identity cards; This rejection of an authoritarian state found its echo in 2010 when the government of conservative and liberal-democratic coalition abandoned identity cards, as soon as it came to power.
By centralizing large quantities of personal information in notoriously fleeing government databases, a compulsory digital identification system also presents an unprecedented threat to our privacy and security. Just look at the history of governments on data violations that include the Afghan data violation scandal And the loss of data from the legal aid agency this year alone to understand why the public could be skeptical to trust Whitehall with its sensitive information. An independent survey commissioned by Big Brother Watch and led by Yougov, found that 63% of the public said that they would not trust their digital security to be protected by a digital identity document.
It is difficult to justify these erosions to our rights and freedoms when there is very little evidence that they will achieve their desired objectives. A digital identification application is unlikely to dissuade those who are ready to risk their lives to cross the chain, and this will not allow the home office to more easily identify people living and working here without authorization. Instead, this will lead to more restrictive requirements for employers and compliant owners, while making very few gangs that turn people and those who operate out of books ''.
Although these proposals are currently formulated in the context of the fight against illegal migration, we should be wary of the construction of a mass surveillance infrastructure which would allow the governments present and the future to follow us, to monitor and to take advantage of the population. Although it is hyperbolic to suggest that compulsory digital identification will transform us into North Korea during the night, it would be a brand of regular erosion of freedoms in Great Britain to accept these proposals. Normalizing identity checks without suspicion and the delivery of personal information masses to help it administer itself has no place in a liberal democracy.
It can be banal to say that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, but to forget that is risking sleepwalking in a database nation in which our lives are dismissed in the state.
