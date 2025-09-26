Donald Trumps focused on the second mandate focused on sports at his most appropriate judgment to the Ryder Cup and Bethpage Black





Farmingdale, New York –

The first box of Tee in any Ryder Cup is one of the first experiences of sport: a massive gallery filled with branchies with golf fans exploding practically with patriotic pride, singing and singing for their favorite players.

Among those who howl thousands of people will be the chief golfer: President Donald Trump.

During his last appearance during a major sporting event, the president should attend an event that will draw on the fiber of his being. It is his favorite sport to its most nationalist, because 12 players from the United States face 12 Team Europe players in a golf match tournament. In addition to that, this year's tournament is at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, in Long Island a place close and dear to any Golfer of Empire State, even as the president who did not play a public song like the legendary black lessons in several years.

It is a kind of perfect Trump's stew: it is a very publicized tournament that opposes the United States against Europe in its favorite sport during a sacred journey in the original state of Trumps, only an hour from the Queens districts where it grew up. Oh, and this is a place that voted for him strongly in 2024.

Unlike many of its predecessors, prevails over the most publicized sporting events begins to feel like a normal event. While Team USA will already be very motivated to recover the Ryder Cup after a break in 2023, Captain Keegan Bradley noted that the attendance was going to take things up.

I'm just delighted that he will be here. I really look forward to what this first tee will look like with the president on the tee, said Bradley.

I think this first Bethpage tee will be a sporting event to remember in any sport, then you add the President of the United States there, I really think it will be something that everyone will remember forever.

For a president who inspires such intense emotions that are both positive and negative among everyday Americans, going out in the world of sport can be a risk of public relations. Unlike a political event where attendance can be limited to supporters or closely controlled to ensure that an obvious dissent is at least, sporting events are wild and unpredictable environments. The president could be heavily acclaimed because he participated in UFC events. He could also be at the reception of a few noisy hoots, because he was in his Queen district earlier this month in the Tennis final of US Open men.

Trumps frequently frequently during these events, and his eagerness to be seen in high -level moments such as the presentation of the trophy during the final of the club World Cup, flies in front of conventional wisdom that he is not great for a president to be mocking in public.

But the Ryder Cup, just like Trump himself, is a little different from everything else.

One of the things that will appear from Trumps with Black Bethpage different from the other events he recently attended: Hell will probably get a warm welcome from players and fans.

Golfers are known to be some of the most conservative athletes and the president played with several of the men who make up the two teams this weekend. Scottie Scheffler, world n ° 1, told journalists that he spoke with the president rarely, receiving SMS or calls from the passionate golf fan on Pennsylvania avenue when he obtains victories.

The tournament itself will also be played in the politically Trump country. New York sent its 28 electoral votes in 2024 to Kamala Harris, but the county of Nassau where Bethpage is located opted for the president of 5 points. The county of neighboring Suffolk was an even more important victory for the president, giving him a margin of almost 13 points.

Add all this to the fact that Bethpage is known as one of the most rowdy atmospheres in golf and the intense patriotism that the Ryder Cup inspires every two years, and it is likely that the president will not face the Boo Birds who confronted him in Queens and the Bronx earlier this month when he attended the United States Open and the New Yankees game.

I hope he will inspire us to victory, said Bryson Dechambeau, who is co -president of the Presidents Council on Sports, fitness and nutrition. I think hell is great for us to have a lot of people on our side. I think it will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everyone react. It will be an electrical environment.

The captains of the two teams declared earlier this week that their players felt a lot of excitement to be able to play in front of an in -practice president.

Bradley, who has been urged by Trump, has been chosen as the first game captain since the 1950s, told journalists that the presence of presidents was not a distraction for her team while trying to take over the Ryder Cup.

Whenever you can be around a current president is a fairly phenomenal thing, but when you represent your country in a place like Bethpage Black in New York, having the president to support you is something that is absolutely incredible. I am really grateful to him to have done it for us, said Bradley.

Adding the Captain of the Europe Luke Donald team: whenever an exercise president wants to come to an event, this shows how large the Ryder Cup is. You must see this as a mark of respect. President Trump is obviously a great supporter of golf, and he knows a lot of players this week and has already met them. I think you can see it as that, as a mark of respect, that an exercise president wants to support an event where he has a very busy schedule. Finding time for this shows something.

It is not really unknown for an in -office president to attend high -level sporting events, or even a deep point.

The legend says that the seventh round in the course of baseball was invented because President William Howard Taft rose to release his legs in a baseball match in 1910, which prompted the rest of the crowd to stand up because he was supposed that he was leaving the match. Presidential attendance at the opening day game matches was a tradition of the 20th century and extended under President George W. Bushs in office, including his famous first launch at the Yankee Stadium during the 2001 World Series after the terrorist attacks on September 11.

President Barack Obama was known to attend basketball matches, sitting in the field several times, including the very first university basketball game played on a aircraft carrier and also attended several baseball matches.

But it is rare for a president to become a must during best in view of American sporting events. Since he returned to power in January, Trump as he does so often has turned the presidential standards upside down.

Trump attended the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, several UFC events, a Liv golf tournament, the FIFA World World Cup final, the US Open men's tennis final and a Yankees-Detroit Tigers baseball match in 2025 and attended the Nave Army Football Match in December 2024.

Presidents often avoid major sporting events due to the security apparatus that surrounds each of their movements, and the work necessary to secure such important sites can often be expensive, difficult and seen at the Arthur Ashe stage before US men opened the final cause of incredible delays for spectators.

But the president made sport a central objective of his second mandate, frequently weighing on cultural issues around athletics. This is not an accident, said Liz Huston, assistant press secretary at the White House.

Sports are at the forefront of American culture, and President Trump loves them as the president of the people, she said in a statement. After managing the FIFA World Cup and the summer Olympic Games, President Trump intensified again to save the Ryder Cup. President Trump is the biggest sports champion of any American history president, and he is looking forward to seeing these world -class events take place on American soil.

For a president who was shot down during a speech on the campaign track and avoided a second assassination attempt when she played in her own golf course last summer, the question of security is essential in particular in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirks killing earlier this month.

When he attends sporting events, Trump is frequently in indoor sites or can look at the action behind the protective window. Watching the Ryder Cup in an outdoor golf course presents a completely different challenge, and participants are warned to be ready for an intense security operation on Friday.

With the first players who should get rid shortly after 7 am, spectators were encouraged to arrive at Bethpage Black as soon as possible. Safety screening procedures will increase, including airport-type security to enter certain areas around the clubhouse, the tribune around the first TEE and other points around the route.

In most golf tournaments, the crowd wanders freely from one hole to another and can come and go from the stands as they please. But not in areas where Trump will be the tournament organizers have warned that people can be subject to TSA style screening more than once if they leave an area and seek to return.

A multitude of additional restrictions are in place, including prohibitions on large umbrellas, portable folding chairs, scope researchers used to judge shooting distances and certain vapes and lighters.

This is the kind of narrow security that might think of many presidents that it is better to watch the tournament on television rather than attending in person. But Europes Tyrrell Hatton said that Trumps desire to attend shows the importance given to the Ryder Cup anyway.

Trump likes golf, so it's not really a surprise he wants to be here and enjoying the atmosphere, Hatton told journalists. So yes, I mean, it will be a good day, and I think everyone tomorrow will appreciate the atmosphere in one way or another. And I don't see anything wrong to want to be part of it.

