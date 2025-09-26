Politics
Erdogan meeting, Trump suggests that he could raise sanctions against Turkey, pressures on Russian oil
President Donald Trump welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington on Thursday. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
President Donald Trump suggested that the United States could raise sanctions against Turkey and allow him to buy F-35 aircraft when he had launched talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, but said he wanted Ankara to stop Russian oil purchases.
Erdogans at the first visit to the White House in about six years started with a warm welcome from Trump. Sitting side by side in the oval office, Trump called Erdogan a very hard man and said they had stayed friends while his predecessor Joe Biden was in office.
Ankara is to take advantage of the personal friendly relationship to new national interests and to take advantage of an American administration wishing to conclude transactions in exchange for weapons with large tickets and trade agreements.
However, Trump pressed Erdogan to cut Russia oil purchases, while he tries to put pressure on Russian sources to finance his war in Ukraine. Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia are the main European buyers of Russian oil.
I would like to have stopped buying Russia oil while Russia continues this unleashing against Ukraine, Trump said about Erdogan.
When he was asked if he was ready to conclude an agreement to sell F-35 to Turkey, Trump told journalists: I think hell managed to buy the things he wants to buy. Trump also said that he could raise sanctions against Turkey very soon, and that if we have a good meeting, almost immediately.
Ankara hoping for closer ties under Trump
Biden had kept Turkey in part on what it saw while the other members of NATO end with Russia. Under Trump, who considers Moscow more favorably and has closer personal links with Erdogan, Ankara hopes for a better relationship.
Trump and Erdogan considered more and more autocratic by their detractors at home had a checkered relationship during the first mandate of the Republican presidents. But since its return to the White House, their interests have lined up on the Syrian source of the greatest bilateral tension in the past where the United States and Turkey now strongly restore the central government.
They are strongly disagreed on us Ally Israels Attacks against Gaza, which Ankara calls a potential joker in what should be friendly and transactional talks in the oval office.
US sanctions block F-35 sales
The change of mood has renewed the Turkish hope that Trump and Erdogan, who have exchanged mutual praise, can find a way to bypass the American sanctions imposed by Trump himself in 2020 on the acquisition of turkeys of the Russian missiles of the S-400.
This, in turn, could pave the way in Ankara to buy advanced F-35 fi-35 fighter planes, for which he was both a buyer and manufacturer until he was excluded on the S-400.
Erdogan said that the defense industry, including the subject of F-35s and ongoing negotiations on 40 F-16 jets, Ankara also wants to be at the center of Reunion, as well as regional, energy and trade wars.
Turkey, the second army of Natos, wants to increase air power to counter what it considers as growing threats in the Middle East, east of the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, where it is close to Russia and Ukraine.
Erdogan told journalists that he was ready to do anything that was necessary to reopen an Orthodox Christian seminar that was closed by the Turkish state in 1971 and has remained a source of discord with Greece and the European Union since.
The ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians around the world based in Istanbul, also met Trump in Washington this month and said that he hoped that the Halki theological school can accept students next year.
Turkey, which is extremely Muslim, has in the past resisted the reopening of the seminar near Istanbul despite years of pressure from the European Union, which it aspires to join.
Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with Bartholomew when he returned to Türkiye. [Reuters]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/politics/foreign-policy/1282032/meeting-erdogan-trump-suggests-he-may-lift-sanctions-on-turkey-presses-on-russian-oil/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Extraordinary! Jokowi has a new position in Bloomberg's new world economy, it's his position and his duty
- Russia is equivalent and will lead to the Chinese air battalion, disclosed documents examined by think tank show
- Trump says he sends a “full strength” of troops to Portland, Oregon
- The FBI fire of agents illustrated on his knees to George Floyd Protest, US Media Report
- Does Michigan's football play today? Time, TV channel for next game
- The PM of Denmark apologized to control the birth of Greenland women forced
- Israeli police break the war anti-protest
- Bitcoin prepared for a $ 25 trillion earthquake, where Deutsche Bank exports huge huge movement predictions
- The ATC cancels the deposit, the arrest orders of Imran Khans Naeem Panjotha's lawyer
- Seattle leaders challenge Trump World Cup threats
- What Swadeshi 4G means for PM Modi Made In-India Push in the middle of pricing tensions
- Welcomed the Indonesian-European economic partnership