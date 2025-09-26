Erdogan meeting, Trump suggests that he could raise sanctions against Turkey, pressures on Russian oil

President Donald Trump suggested that the United States could raise sanctions against Turkey and allow him to buy F-35 aircraft when he had launched talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, but said he wanted Ankara to stop Russian oil purchases.

Erdogans at the first visit to the White House in about six years started with a warm welcome from Trump. Sitting side by side in the oval office, Trump called Erdogan a very hard man and said they had stayed friends while his predecessor Joe Biden was in office.

Ankara is to take advantage of the personal friendly relationship to new national interests and to take advantage of an American administration wishing to conclude transactions in exchange for weapons with large tickets and trade agreements.

However, Trump pressed Erdogan to cut Russia oil purchases, while he tries to put pressure on Russian sources to finance his war in Ukraine. Turkey, Hungary and Slovakia are the main European buyers of Russian oil.

I would like to have stopped buying Russia oil while Russia continues this unleashing against Ukraine, Trump said about Erdogan.

When he was asked if he was ready to conclude an agreement to sell F-35 to Turkey, Trump told journalists: I think hell managed to buy the things he wants to buy. Trump also said that he could raise sanctions against Turkey very soon, and that if we have a good meeting, almost immediately.

Ankara hoping for closer ties under Trump

Biden had kept Turkey in part on what it saw while the other members of NATO end with Russia. Under Trump, who considers Moscow more favorably and has closer personal links with Erdogan, Ankara hopes for a better relationship.

Trump and Erdogan considered more and more autocratic by their detractors at home had a checkered relationship during the first mandate of the Republican presidents. But since its return to the White House, their interests have lined up on the Syrian source of the greatest bilateral tension in the past where the United States and Turkey now strongly restore the central government.

They are strongly disagreed on us Ally Israels Attacks against Gaza, which Ankara calls a potential joker in what should be friendly and transactional talks in the oval office.

US sanctions block F-35 sales

The change of mood has renewed the Turkish hope that Trump and Erdogan, who have exchanged mutual praise, can find a way to bypass the American sanctions imposed by Trump himself in 2020 on the acquisition of turkeys of the Russian missiles of the S-400.

This, in turn, could pave the way in Ankara to buy advanced F-35 fi-35 fighter planes, for which he was both a buyer and manufacturer until he was excluded on the S-400.

Erdogan said that the defense industry, including the subject of F-35s and ongoing negotiations on 40 F-16 jets, Ankara also wants to be at the center of Reunion, as well as regional, energy and trade wars.

Turkey, the second army of Natos, wants to increase air power to counter what it considers as growing threats in the Middle East, east of the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, where it is close to Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan told journalists that he was ready to do anything that was necessary to reopen an Orthodox Christian seminar that was closed by the Turkish state in 1971 and has remained a source of discord with Greece and the European Union since.

The ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians around the world based in Istanbul, also met Trump in Washington this month and said that he hoped that the Halki theological school can accept students next year.

Turkey, which is extremely Muslim, has in the past resisted the reopening of the seminar near Istanbul despite years of pressure from the European Union, which it aspires to join.

Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with Bartholomew when he returned to Türkiye. [Reuters]