



After regularly testing the railing of American democracy during his second term, President Donald Trump now crosses them at a frantic pace.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice obtained an indictment from the former FBI director James Comey, just a few days after Trump urged him to pursue him and release the prosecutor who resisted the charge of the political enemies of the presidents.

The situation embodies how, in recent weeks, we have seen an even more radical version of Trumps already cheeky to transform the federal government and centralize power with itself.

The president has taken rapid and drastic measures to eliminate all obstacles within the government, to enforce fidelity, to punish his enemies and to suppress the possibility of a public dissent which could result from his movements.

Trump creates a system around him which seems more and more devoted to friction, with the ultimate goal, it seems, to allow him to obtain whatever he wants.

It was a breathtaking period, even by trumps of Trumps often with.

The most important developments may be in its suddenly more manifest efforts to target its political enemies with Comey the pre-eminent example.

Trump regularly accused many of his political opponents perceived to crimes and sometimes weighed on the legal issues in progress in a manner that flouts the standards against the politicization of the judicial system. But it's different. It is Trump not only to obtain a long-term prosecution of an enemy, but also to make him occur himself.

The former lawyer for Trump's White House, Ty Cobb, told CNNS Erin Burnett on Thursday evening that it was a tragic day, qualifying the accusation act of Comey a vindictive and selective prosecution.

The way they brought it is problematic for the country, said COBB. It is either the end of the rule of law in America, or the tipping point for authoritarian activities that we have seen from this president and his attorney general.

During last week, Trump began to get control of his remuneration campaign for a long time.

He actually dismissed an American lawyer in Virginia for his refusal to bring charges against the Democratic Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The next day, Trump complained that the American prosecutor Pam Bondi was not moving quickly enough in such cases. He then installed a loyalist as a new American lawyer in the Virginias Eastern district. And now Comey has been charged.

Trump said earlier Thursday that he did not take this determination on Comey's burden. But the progression seems undoubtedly. Trump made his desires known and withdrew the obstacle; Now it happened.

Even if this news developed, we learned Thursday that Trumps the Ministry of Justice takes another extraordinary step against someone that Trump explicitly called to continue.

Trump said at the end of last month that George Soros and his son are expected to face criminal charges. Two weeks ago, he said it was going to examine Soros. And Thursday, the New York Times reported that a senior official of the Ministry of Justice had asked more than half a dozen American lawyers through the country to write plans aimed at investigating the donor of a democrat billionaire.

The memo even lists the possible criminal charges that could be used.

Bondi, speaking on Thursday in the oval office, refused to confirm that Soros was the subject of an investigation, but she said that everyone on the table at the moment, while Trump quickly said that Soros was a probable candidate.

So, it is two cases of Trump by saying explicitly who he wants to be accused. And in one case, after dismissed someone who refused to do so, we quickly learned that the civil servants had acted in accordance. That Trump explicitly ordered anything is sort of next to the pressure, the pressure was explicit.

Administration officials in Trumps for the first term have often resisted its impulses. Even the prosecutor General William Barr, who regularly took extraordinary measures that aligned with Trumps 'political agenda, said Trumps' missives on current cases do not impose me to do my job. He suggested that Trump had tried to intimidate him and said it wouldn't work.

It works now. Trump publicly throws the retribution roadmap and the Ministry of Justice follows him. The impulses that have been checked in the past are being implemented, and Trump actually makes advertising.

In addition to this effort is Trump's growing campaign to minimize dissent.

Even if HES was moving more and more to use the justice system against his enemies and consolidate power, he sought to make those who criticize him on such things reflect twice about the rhetoric they use.

And it was not just the president of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr an extraordinary threat, which preceded the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmels.

Even if some of the right tried to minimize the role of the cards and claimed that it was only the free market at stake, Trump doubled using the federal government to do very similar things. He suggested that the points of sale that are too critical of him should lose their license. He reported that they, including Kimmel, could even be criminally charged for illegal campaign contributions.

I think I was going to test ABC on this subject, said Trump on Truth Social earlier this week when Kimmel returned to the air. Let's see how we do.

The president and the allies sought to use the assassination of Charlie Kirks to say that the criticisms of Trump movements as an authoritarian or fascist are beyond the pale (despite Trump having deposited the same attacks against his own enemies). They jumped to suggest that the rhetoric of political left -handers is to be blamed before there is evidence of reason in the Kirk case and a later shooting on a center of immigration and customs application in Texas.

Trumps also launched questionable media prosecution such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. And his pentagon recently launched an extraordinary effort to ensure that accredited journalists do not publish equipment that he does not authorize.

Although employment efforts in police speech are largely based on Kirk's assassination, they go far beyond.

And these are not the only problems on which hand transplants are apparently extinguished.

Trumps Office of Management and Budget this week threatened with mass mass of federal employees if Democrats do not accept to avoid a closure next week according to Trumps conditions.

The president also apparently transformed the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and pushed his administration more in sensitive medical areas. And it is not only the movements of the vaccine and the bizarre event this week connecting autism to tylenol; His new actions suggesting that the administration could soon limit access to the Miffepristone abortion pill for security reasons, despite years of study showing its safety and effective.

The administration has also launched in recent days a remarkable potential economic bailout of Argentina a decision that clearly aims to help its president of Trump-Trump, Javier Milei.

And Trump also sought to exercise a remarkable level of unilateral control over the army and its use of the deadly force. After making extraordinary efforts to send troops to American soil, he has extended in recent weeks to launch legally suspect strikes on alleged drug boats in international waters. Trump essentially pleads for the ability to kill people outside a declared war, and on the basis of his say.

Any of these questions would be massive controversies by any other political era, even potentially for certain conservatives.

They are also the kind of thing that we have often learned that Trump had floated or tried to do during his first mandate, but was expressed by the officials most oriented towards the establishment that surrounded him.

Many of these people have been replaced by Maga True-Believers in this second mandate. Those who could still hinder the end of without ceremonies, as well as the political standards and the legal constraints that the presidents generally comply with.

And the skates have clearly been greased for an even more revolutionary change in the functioning of the United States government.

