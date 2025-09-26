Jokowi on PSI has inaugurated a new management: we hope there are new ideas





Former president Joko Widodo hopes that the new administrators of the Indonesian Solidarity Party or the PSI who are inaugurated today will provide new hopes and enthusiasm for the party. “This is very good. There is a new administrator, give a new spirit, give a new hope. We are also expecting new ideas and ideas,” said Jokowi during his meeting at his home, Solo City on Friday September 26, 2025.

PSI today inaugurated new administrators in the ranks of the elite. One of them is Ahmad Ali who was previously a politician of the Nasdem party. Ahmad Ali was appointed daily president and will accompany the president of Kaesang Pangarep.

According to Jokowi, the inauguration of new PSI DPP administrators will make Indonesian policy more colorful and very good. “We fully support,” he said. As for the names inaugurated, Jokowi did not comment. He said the name was a party affair. “Discussed internally, all members of management and party,” he said.

Jokowi made sure that his commitment and his support for PSI did not change because he had transmitted to the PSI Congress in the city of Solo in July 2025. “Cook changed. It was transmitted to the highest PSI forum, we could not withdraw. I support fully and the hard work for PSI,” said the former mayor of Solo.

When he was present at the PSI congress, Jokowi expressed full support for PSI who is now led by his youngest child, Kaesang Pangarep. “I will be in full support from the PSI,” said Jokowi during the national message session at the PSI congress held in Graha Saba Buana Solo, Saturday, July 19, 2025.

However, Jokowi recalled that the PSI had to take long steps in advance until the 2029 general election. “But, don't be in a hurry. There are stages. Not yet (big) in 2029, my feeling will start in 2034 with a note that everything works hard,” he said.

