



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that US President Donald Trumps Trumps on India indirectly affected Russia. According to him, New Delhi was in contact with Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to clarify his position on Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a car together at the place of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin. (Ani / x) In an interview with CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mark Rutte said Trumps on India's prices on Thursday have a great impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi asks him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is struck by prices. Read also | 100% Pharmaceutical product rates unless …: exception in Trump's decision that can strike India There was no immediate response from India or Russia to the comments of Ruttes. Last month, Trump imposed a reciprocal rate of 25% on India and an additional 25% penalty on its continuous Russian oil imports. He argued that these oil purchases indirectly finance the mosques war in Ukraine. Read also | Trump announces a 100% price on pharmaceutical drugs, Indian imports likely to be spared The comments of Ruttes occur even when the Indian team has returned from the United States after having held commercial talks with its American counterparts in New York. The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who managed the team, will be back on Friday. The team arrived in New York on Monday to have interviews on the commercial agreement proposed between the two countries, reported the new PTI agency. The visit comes in the context of the recently finished discussion of a day in New Delhi between the American Mégotiator Brendan Lynch and Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. On September 16, the Ministry of Commerce said that one day discussions with the American team visiting a bilateral trade agreement were positive, and the two parties agreed to put pressure for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion. Read also | How the 100% Trump price on pharmaceutical imports could have an impact on India. Explain Visit the senior American trade officials intervened after the taxation of Indian products entering the American market. The visit also made a service in the middle of the Sudden decision of the US administration to increase the costs of requesting H-1B visa to 1.00,000 USD. The Nasscom industry organization said on Saturday that the United States’s decision would have an impact on India technological service companies, because the continuity of activities will be disrupted for onshore projects which may require “adjustments”. Earlier this month, Russia, India and China showed solidarity with the triple handshake and snuggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin and Chinese chief Xi Jinping at the OCS summit. The rare moment even drawn a reaction from Trump, which, in a social media position, deplored the loss of India and Russia to what it called the deepest and darkest. (With PTI entries)

