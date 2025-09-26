



161 Washington, DC [US]September 26 (Ani): The Uighur World Congress (WUC) strongly criticized Chinese President Xi Jinpings visit Urumchi on Tuesday, where he marked the 70th anniversary of the Xinjiang autonomous region. The group of exile denounced the event as a staged propaganda exercise which has hidden what it describes as a continuous genocide against the Uighurs. According to the Chinese state media, XI was welcomed with performances carefully organized by Uighur dancers and children waving national flags. For many Uighurs, such images highlight the contrast between state orchestrated celebrations and the reality of repression life, in particular mass incarceration, forced labor, extensive surveillance, family separations and systematic destruction of cultural identity. You might be interested in During his speech, XI underlined the themes of stability, development and ethnic unity. The WUC has argued that these slogans in practice translate into fear, economic exploitation based on confiscated resources and constrained work, and policies such as forced marriages aimed at erasing Uighter culture. It was not a commemoration; It was an attempt to disguise crimes against humanity, said WUC president Turgunjan Alawdun. The trip coincided with the publication of a white paper by the Council of the State of Chinas on September 19. The document said that government programs had improved happiness and well-being among Uighurs and presented a plans in five parts emphasizing the rule of law, prosperity, cultural identity, ethnic unity and party leadership. He also presented economic growth, tourism and joint civil-military projects as proof of progress. The rights defense groups have rejected the White Paper as a change of brand of policies anchored in a strong securitization and forced assimilation. They underlined the restrictions on language, religion and cultural freedoms, as well as intrusive surveillance systems which leave no room for independent civic life. The Uighur Human Rights project called for propaganda for complaints designed to obscure generalized persecution. The WUC urged governments and international institutions to reject Beijing's account and strengthen the conclusions of the Human Rights Office report of 2022 and other exams of the Treaty, which highlighted serious violations in the Xinjiang. The WUC called for a resumption of global measures to guarantee responsibility and defend the rights of Uighurs and other Turkish communities. (Ani) Source The article was published via a unionized flow. With the exception of the title, the content was published verbatim. The responsibility lies in the original editor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundayguardianlive.com/world/wuc-opposes-xi-jinpings-xinjiang-anniversary-visit-as-propaganda-amid-repression20250926155039-150348/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos