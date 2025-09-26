The White House increases the pressure on the strategy of stopping democrats

Democratic leaders are digging their requests for maintaining the open federal government, even after a surprising missive from the White House budget office, putting the agencies to provide whole programs potentially and carry out mass fire in the event of partial closure.

Sources on both sides of the aisle and non-partisan analysts have agreed that, beyond difficult speech, the best Democrats in Congress have a weak hand to play and no discernible strategy to extract the concessions of President Donald Trump and GOP leaders they want on health care policy.

A closure for the good of a closure does not help anyone, said a former Democratic Assistant in Congress has granted anonymity to speak frankly. If there is a stop, there must also be a plan to get out of it and this will require an agreement on all sides to end it, at a time when tensions would be even higher. It is difficult to return to bipartite negotiations after that.

David Berteau, a former senior manager of the Ministry of Defense who served in four administrations of former presidents Ronald Reagan via Barack Obama, said that the Budget Management and Budget Bureau should convince the Democrats to engrave.

A closure under the direction of this note will be fundamentally different from any previous closure in American history, said Berteau, which until recently managed the Council of Professional Services, a commercial group for federal entrepreneurs. Its impacts will be more distant and more difficult to reverse than ever.

However, this may not be sufficient to avoid closing from October 1, given requests from the base of democrats on the left to resist Trump, regardless of the cost. Even the Democrats who were previously disagreement with the strategy of party leaders change their melody after the Wednesday evening sea note.

With people like this who do not give an ST on the fate of federal employees, their livelihoods and the functions of the federal government, the only way to close it and help the American public to pay attention and to understand what is happening with its government and the services provided by this, said another former Democratic assistant.

In publicly, the Democratic leaders bait Trump and the director of the OMB, Russ Vought, in a closure.

The head of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries room, DN.Y., called Vought on Wednesday evening a clever political hacking on the social platform X. And he ratified Trump on the coals during a press conference on Thursday to cancel a meeting with Jeffries and the leader of the Senate minority, Charles E. Schumer, where the three New Yorkers could have worked for a case.

If Donald Trump really believed that he had a strong position here, then why you withdraw from the meeting, my brother? For what? I don't understand, said Jeffries.

Set the foundation

Jeffries, Schumer and other Democrats argued that it is no surprise and nothing new that federal workers and government services are threatened.

This has occurred since the first day of the Trump 2.0 administration, both in the first cycles of layoffs orchestrated by the OMB and the Ministry of Government efficiency and agency reductions per subsequent agency. Entire agencies have already been closed, such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the American Agency for International Development.

There are legal issues concerning the new OMB directives, while legal decisions have prohibited the administration of mass dismissals in other cases. And several agencies had to reclaim RIFD workers when determining their positions.

But Vought nevertheless has immense power to determine what government's functions can continue when closing, according to Barry Anderson, a former senior budget for the White House under administration of the two parties.

Let's just say that all Trump called Woke, Mr. Vought has decided is not essential, and what he did not call Woke is essential, said Anderson, responsible for career cam during the Reagan, George W. Bush and Clinton administrations.

Indeed, according to the OMB note: the programs which obtained a compulsory cash infusion via the republicans supporters of summer reconciliation (PL 119-21) will be fine.

This includes things like the naval construction of the Pentagon and prevails over the anti -missile defense project of the Dome Dome; NASAS mission on the Moon and finally Mars; Coast guard and upgrades to air traffic control; Barriers to American borders and capacity building of the migrant detention bed.

Fortunately, the memo says, the reconciliation law has provided many resources to ensure that many basic priorities in the Trump administration will continue without interruption “in a closure.

Other politically sensitive activities that are not financed by annual laws on credits, including large ticket profit programs such as social security and health insurance, would also be largely not allocated.

On the other hand, under the anti -deficiency law of the civil war era, whenever there is a credit period, agencies must generally complete their operations and leave staff until the end of the end, with certain exceptions for essential roles for the security of human life or the protection of goods.

Extremely arbitrary decision

Anderson recognized the great discretionary power that the law gives to the administration.

During the closure of 21 days between President Bill Clinton and the Congress of the GOP at the end of 1995, in 1996, said Anderson, Jack Lew, then the deputy director of the OMB, Anderson, as director of the deputy budget, and the general councilor of Agencys met every day to determine which activities were essential.

The OMB immediately closed the national zoo, he said, but, of course, was considered essential to keep the guards on duty. A day or two later, officials realized that animals should be fed, requiring additional expenses.

It was an extremely arbitrary decision on our part, said Anderson. We had to adapt to ourselves daily.

The fear that the new administration would make such arbitrary decisions on a much larger and more destructive scale has now become real. Even the simple threat of mass dismissals, the memo of the OMB itself takes care to simply ask agencies to consider such drastic actions is designed to try to convince the Democrats to retreat.

Vought and the White House used similar intimidation tactics earlier this year before the closure deadline on March 14.

Trump published a decree of February 11 by dictating that agencies should target layoffs whose functions are not mandated by law or other law, or are generally not excluded from content during closures.

On February 26, Vought and Charles Ezell, acting director of the staff management office, wrote a memo providing advice to agencies to order Trumps with instructions to deliver RIF plans before March 13, the day before the financing date.

Berteau supposed that timing was not an accident. After the Congressional Research Service summarized the situation of the legislators in a report on March 13, the next day, Schumer led a group of 10 members of the Democratic Caucus in the vote for the cup, leaving the CR of one year to spend for a simple majority vote (PL 119-4).

I was then convinced and I am still convinced that Schumer or at least his staff could see this at the time, said Berteau.

At the time, a Schumer in conflict concluded that a closure would be worse than funding the government by virtue of a CR which would give Vought and agencies great flexibility to decide which programs were getting money and which do not.

In a closure, American families are said to be injured in a way they had almost never been, Schumer said on the floor on March 14. The list indefinitely lies with serious damage they could make, practically uncontrolled.

Remember in November

These days seem to have disappeared, however, Schumer attacked from the left on his decision of March and his Caucus not giving him so much to breathe this time.

Directive OMB gave democrats ammunition for this election of November governors in Virginia, which houses more federal workers than any state except California as well as the Columbia district. It was after some Democrats expressed nervousness about an impact on this race, which could be a kind of bell halfway.

Be careful Virginie. Donald Trump and Maga's extremists plot mass fire from federal workers from October 1, Jeffries wrote on X Wednesday evening. Do not forget in November.

On September 19, the Chamber adopted its Cr Clean written by the GOP until November 21, after which the Democrats of the Senate blocked it in this Chamber while the Republicans in turn blocked the alternative bill of Democrats.

The democratic version would stick some $ 1.5 billion of new expenses, including a permanent extension of $ 350 billion in the tax credits expired to help pay for health insurance purchased on federal and state exchanges. The republicans of zero chance agree, but silent talks have been in progress at least a reduced and temporary renewal of the tax credits in exchange, more strict income limits to qualify.

This is not enough for Democratic leaders, who want a more testing commitment, in the form of legislation, on health care tax credits before letting it pass on Tuesday.

They do not obtain the support so far from the main vulnerable Republicans such as the president of the Credits of the Sénate Susan Collins of Maine. Collins, which wants an agreement to renew health care subsidies, nevertheless maintains that the maintenance of the open government is the absolute priority at the moment.

Federal employees are dedicated to the public service and should not be treated as pawns in the midst of an unnecessarily partisan partisan impasse, Collins said in a statement on Thursday.

David Lerman and John Mr. Donelly contributed to this report.