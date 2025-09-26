



Mark Rutte, secretary general of the Western military alliance, NATO, said Thursday that the prices imposed by the United States led India to ask Russia to explain its Ukraine war strategy. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on this subject. Addressing CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Rutte said: “Trump's prices on India have a great impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi asks him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is struck by prices. ” When asked if US President Donald Trump would finally impose wider sanctions on Russia, NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte replied: “He has already done so. We saw what he did. ” When he pressed that the “big” had not yet been applied, Rutte underlined the tariff action against India: “Oh, the big on India.” Rutte argued that the movement has repercussions on Russia: “Yes, but it immediately has an impact on Russia, because it means that Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narera Modi asking him:` `Hey, I support you, but still, could you explain the strategy? Because I have now been affected by these 50% prices by the United States. '' The President Trump therefore implements what he says, but of course, we are not happy that, so far, we have not been able to collect the war collectively, but he works there. »» Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a reciprocal rate of 25% on Indian goods and an additional 25% penalty targeting Indian Russian oil imports. Washington said this decision was to discourage India from buying Russian energy, arguing that such purchases indirectly finance the Moscow War in Ukraine. Trump has also urged NATO members to align themselves with the reduction of Russian oil imports and to impose tariffs similar to China. India, however, criticized measures and unjustified. The Ministry of External Affairs argued that Russian oil is crucial to ensure affordable energy for 1.4 billion Indian citizens at a time of world supply disturbances. Officials have also stressed that the European Union and many NATO members are pursuing an important trade with Russia without the same compulsions as India is confronted. Trump alluded to “major sanctions” against Russia if NATO members coordinate a complete stop on Russian oil purchases, saying that partial compliance weakens the position of the alliance. The American-Indic trade relationship is now subject to a renewed objective. A delegation led by the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, had interviews with US officials in New York this week, responding to tariff concerns and broader commercial issues. Despite the friction, Trump and Modi publicly highlighted their personal report. In an article on Truth Social last week, Trump described Modi as a “very good friend”, while the Indian Prime Minister said he was convinced that negotiations “would unlock the unlimited potential of the India-US partnership”. There was no immediate response from New Delhi or Moscow to Rutte's remarks. (With agency entries) – ends Posted by: Priyanka Kumari Posted on: Sept. 26, 2025

