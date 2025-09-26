Trump announces a 25% rate on trucks and a 30% price on furniture





President Donald Trump announced on Thursday scanning prices on various household products, including imported kitchen cabinets and certain types of furniture adding potentially even more costs to a category that has increased in recent months. Trump also announced the heavy prices of trucks and pharmaceutical prices on Thursday.

We will impose a price of 50% on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products, from October 1, 2025. In addition, we will charge a price of 30% on padded furniture, Trump wrote in a truth of truth on Thursday evening.

Various prices that Trump have imposed have already considerably increased furniture prices in the past year. Overall, furniture last month cost 4.7% more than in August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Salon and dining furniture in particular increased 9.5% in the past 12 months, BLS reported.

Furniture prices increased while Trump has increased prices on China and Vietnam, the two main sources of imported furniture. The two countries exported $ 12 billion in furniture and lights last year, according to data from the US trade department.

Furniture prices have dropped in the past two and a half years before Trumps prices. But Trump said on Thursday that foreign manufacturers had an excessive offer from the American market and that prices were necessary to regain prowess of American manufacturing.

The reason is the large-scale flood of these products in the United States by other external countries, Trump said. It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for national security and other reasons, our manufacturing process.

The actions of Wayfair (W), HR (HR) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) fell trade after the opening hours.

Trump also announced a 25% price on heavy trucks imported in the United States on Thursday, a commercial tax designed to level the rules of the game for the Americas of the Americas which was tirelessly affected by the white houses aggravating the prices.

In order to protect our large manufacturers of heavy trucks against unfair external competition, I will impose, on October 1, 2025, a price of 25% on all heavy trucks (big!) Made in other parts of the world, Trump said in a truth of truth on Thursday.

The previous prices that Trump has received, including 50% prices on steel, aluminum and copper, have considerably increased costs for American truck manufacturers. Trucks built abroad, including those manufactured by Germanys Daimler Truck and International Motors, are generally manufactured in Mexico and imported without a price due to the American-mexia-Canadian free trade agreement up to two thirds of truck parts in North America.

The prices were, in part, designed to stimulate the manufacture of the United States and give American factories one step ahead of products made abroad. But the steel and aluminum prices have moved the balance of the offer, increasing the price of all imported and national metals. This means that Trumps prices have made American trucks more expensive than trucks made by foreign manufacturers.

Our major truck companies manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others, will be protected from the external interruption assault, Trump said in his position on Thursday. We need our truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all, for national security purposes!

It is not clear, however, if the 25% rate would apply to all heavy trucks or only those who do not comply with the American-mexico-Canada agreement.

If there is not such an exemption for Mexico, then it will be the country most seriously affected by these prices, because 78% of imported heavy trucks come to the United States from Mexico, Neil Shearing, chief economist of Consultancy Capital Economics, wrote in a note on Friday.

The announcement of Thursdays follows an investigation that Trump ordered the trade department to start in April to determine whether imports of average and heavy trucks are a national security threat.

Trump has also threatened several other prices, notably on wood, semiconductors and other products.

