Jokowi revealed his role in the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council





ILLUSTRATION. Joko Widodo, officially joined as a member of the World Advisory Council or the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Handoyo Kontan.co.id – Jakarta. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has officially joined as a member of the Global Advisory Board or the Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory Board. Jokowi also revealed the role he would play in the World Forum. He explained that since January 2025, he has received an offer to become a member of the Chamber. At the end of January, he declared his will and, in March 2025, received an official confirmation directly from Michael Bloomberg. Read also: Jokowi is a Bloomberg economy advisor, check the performance of the Indonesian economy 2014-2024 Here later, economic challenges will be discussed in the future. If there are ideas or ideas about the new economy, it will also be a discussion. In my opinion, economic intelligence is very important, said Jokowi in the city of Solo, Central Java, Friday (09/26/2025). Jokowi said that the Advisory Council would play a role in the collection (assess), to formulate rapid and appropriate economic decisions. The AI, 5G and IoT name is very important in the future economy. All economic data is necessary in real time so that decisions can be accurate. The state is necessary both by the state and the business, he explained. The New Economy Bloomberg Forum of this year should take place in 1921 November 2025 in Singapore, and Jokowi ensures that it will be present. Read also: With international figures, Jokowi obtained a new job from Bloomberg According to him, Indonesia will express ideas and experience in the forum, in particular those linked to economic development in developing countries. We will transmit the ideas of Indonesia, including those that have been implemented in the Anase and in other countries that can be an inspiration for everyone, “he said. “Above all, we want to express the interests of developing countries. In the future, intelligence in real time, future intelligence and competitive intelligence will be very important to the global economy,” said Jokowi. Check the news and other articles on Google News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?

Source: kompas.com

Publisher: Handoyo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-ungkap-perannya-di-dewan-penasihat-global-bloomberg-new-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos