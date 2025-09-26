The largest triumph of Nigel Farage was the Brexit referendum in 2016. When the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. When, finally, in 2019, the Brexit party (later reform of the United Kingdom) moved away, allowing Boris Johnson to win a negotiated landslide with the EU to leave. So what does the departure of the United Kingdom look like today? The Tories and Brexit Party promised that we would regain control of our borders. The people who voted for the conservatives and supported Nigel Farage had tired of European migrants coming here. However, the greatest number of migrants coming here, illegal or legal, were / are not European. We therefore stopped the free movement of Europeans to come here. Europeans to come here must obtain a visa via the point system, like any other immigrant now. Now we have hordes of people crossing the chain, apparently without real response. And the immigration of non-Europeans remains greater than that of Europeans who come here. So, if you wanted to stop or reduce migrants, refugees, immigrants, this mantra to “control our borders” worked really well, isn't it !!!

The country's economic state has worsened. We had free trade with our EU partners. Trucks that the tail to Dover could easily travel through the continent without hindrance. Now that we are out of the EU, everything that has stopped. Vehicles must queue now because they have their papers and passport checked before they are allowed to enter the EU. Businesses find it difficult to do business with the EU. We believe that making business agreements with the United States, India, Japan, Australia, etc., will fill this gap. Whether or not it is, I don't know I'm not an economist. The EU remains the largest commercial area that we have ever had, at least in modern times. Without a doubt, trade with Europe is still underway, but can it be as good as when we were inside the commercial area?

And who was responsible for telling us that life would be better outside the EU? Nigel Farage, of course, who told us that everything would be pink on the other side. And as I illustrated in the paragraph above, it turned out to be for many. Now, Mr. Farage Previously from the Brexit Party and now Reform UK, has been leading in the ballot boxes and has done so for some time. People listen to him again on immigration and unhindered migration. Yes, Nigel Farage has one point, and there are reasons to worry about the unlimited number of people who come here. The United Kingdom depends on immigrants to maintain our NHS walking, for example, and in a myriad of other roles. However, the native British are concerned with too many people who come here. Some parts of the United Kingdom already seem unrecognizable in the way the country was. It is not xenophobic, it is a fact. The people who come here who want to contribute legally to the United Kingdom are very good as long as it is controlled.

It is the constant and endless number of people who come here who gets the goat of people. Muslim men of Pakistani origin exploiting native girls have not helped. People went down the streets from top to the country, protesting outside hotels with asylum seekers. People have raised the flag of St George and the Union flag. Yes, a part is undoubtedly xenophobic, but a game is authentic. The native British are tired of being called Gammons, Karens, Yt, just because they “want their country to come back”. Again, a game is xenophobic, like the “Unite The Kingdom” rally organized by Tommy Robinson in London. But even there, not everyone was a far -right thug.

The curators under Rishi Sunak had stopped the boats and flying illegals to Rwanda. Now, the Labor Party has a policy of one in one one-out with the French. This works by referring illegal migrants to France and accepting legal migrants. But how do we define who is legal and who is not? And, if we want to bring down the numbers and push the people who come here, will it work? Keir Starmer promised to “break the gangs” to exploit migrants and put an end or bring the number of migrants that arrive. However, he did not do either. So, with an agitated indigenous population, what was Mr. Starmer expected?

There are even more bad news for Mr. Starmer and the other parties. According to a recent survey, if there were general elections tomorrow, Reform UK would be the largest party of a suspended parliament. The Yougov MRP survey has sampered some 13,000 people in the past 3 weeks. The results would be as follows:

Reform UK 311 Seats.

Work 144 seats.

Lib DEMS 078 seats.

Conservatives 045 seats.

SNP seats 037.

Green 07 seats.

Plaid 06 seats.

Other 03 seats.

So Nigel Farage, according to this survey, would likely enter the number 10. For work, after their massive victory last year, the writing is on the wall. For the Conservatives, it would be their worst defeat since the 1600s. For other parties such as Lib Dems or SNP, their results could see them as King-Fabricants. Thus, for the two main parts in the United Kingdom, generally work or preservatives, the message is clear. If a general election took place tomorrow, a year after having been elected to power on 411 seats, the work would be second to the UK Farage Reform. As for the conservatives, now on 121 seats, descending to 45 seats would be appalling.

However, the next general elections will be likely to be in 2029. It therefore gives the other parties time to look hard and to fight the United Kingdom, if they can.