Politics
The reform would win today. | The marsh
The largest triumph of Nigel Farage was the Brexit referendum in 2016. When the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. When, finally, in 2019, the Brexit party (later reform of the United Kingdom) moved away, allowing Boris Johnson to win a negotiated landslide with the EU to leave. So what does the departure of the United Kingdom look like today? The Tories and Brexit Party promised that we would regain control of our borders. The people who voted for the conservatives and supported Nigel Farage had tired of European migrants coming here. However, the greatest number of migrants coming here, illegal or legal, were / are not European. We therefore stopped the free movement of Europeans to come here. Europeans to come here must obtain a visa via the point system, like any other immigrant now. Now we have hordes of people crossing the chain, apparently without real response. And the immigration of non-Europeans remains greater than that of Europeans who come here. So, if you wanted to stop or reduce migrants, refugees, immigrants, this mantra to “control our borders” worked really well, isn't it !!!
The country's economic state has worsened. We had free trade with our EU partners. Trucks that the tail to Dover could easily travel through the continent without hindrance. Now that we are out of the EU, everything that has stopped. Vehicles must queue now because they have their papers and passport checked before they are allowed to enter the EU. Businesses find it difficult to do business with the EU. We believe that making business agreements with the United States, India, Japan, Australia, etc., will fill this gap. Whether or not it is, I don't know I'm not an economist. The EU remains the largest commercial area that we have ever had, at least in modern times. Without a doubt, trade with Europe is still underway, but can it be as good as when we were inside the commercial area?
And who was responsible for telling us that life would be better outside the EU? Nigel Farage, of course, who told us that everything would be pink on the other side. And as I illustrated in the paragraph above, it turned out to be for many. Now, Mr. Farage Previously from the Brexit Party and now Reform UK, has been leading in the ballot boxes and has done so for some time. People listen to him again on immigration and unhindered migration. Yes, Nigel Farage has one point, and there are reasons to worry about the unlimited number of people who come here. The United Kingdom depends on immigrants to maintain our NHS walking, for example, and in a myriad of other roles. However, the native British are concerned with too many people who come here. Some parts of the United Kingdom already seem unrecognizable in the way the country was. It is not xenophobic, it is a fact. The people who come here who want to contribute legally to the United Kingdom are very good as long as it is controlled.
It is the constant and endless number of people who come here who gets the goat of people. Muslim men of Pakistani origin exploiting native girls have not helped. People went down the streets from top to the country, protesting outside hotels with asylum seekers. People have raised the flag of St George and the Union flag. Yes, a part is undoubtedly xenophobic, but a game is authentic. The native British are tired of being called Gammons, Karens, Yt, just because they “want their country to come back”. Again, a game is xenophobic, like the “Unite The Kingdom” rally organized by Tommy Robinson in London. But even there, not everyone was a far -right thug.
The curators under Rishi Sunak had stopped the boats and flying illegals to Rwanda. Now, the Labor Party has a policy of one in one one-out with the French. This works by referring illegal migrants to France and accepting legal migrants. But how do we define who is legal and who is not? And, if we want to bring down the numbers and push the people who come here, will it work? Keir Starmer promised to “break the gangs” to exploit migrants and put an end or bring the number of migrants that arrive. However, he did not do either. So, with an agitated indigenous population, what was Mr. Starmer expected?
There are even more bad news for Mr. Starmer and the other parties. According to a recent survey, if there were general elections tomorrow, Reform UK would be the largest party of a suspended parliament. The Yougov MRP survey has sampered some 13,000 people in the past 3 weeks. The results would be as follows:
Reform UK 311 Seats.
Work 144 seats.
Lib DEMS 078 seats.
Conservatives 045 seats.
SNP seats 037.
Green 07 seats.
Plaid 06 seats.
Other 03 seats.
So Nigel Farage, according to this survey, would likely enter the number 10. For work, after their massive victory last year, the writing is on the wall. For the Conservatives, it would be their worst defeat since the 1600s. For other parties such as Lib Dems or SNP, their results could see them as King-Fabricants. Thus, for the two main parts in the United Kingdom, generally work or preservatives, the message is clear. If a general election took place tomorrow, a year after having been elected to power on 411 seats, the work would be second to the UK Farage Reform. As for the conservatives, now on 121 seats, descending to 45 seats would be appalling.
However, the next general elections will be likely to be in 2029. It therefore gives the other parties time to look hard and to fight the United Kingdom, if they can.
|
Sources
2/ https://vocal.media/theSwamp/reform-would-win-today
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The United States strikes in the Caribbean to challenge Maduro and Trump
- Turkish Airlines to launch direct flights to Yerevan
- The new Minister of Labor Employment attacks his own department to be too severe on applicants for services
- By destroying 30 minutes within a Gaza hospital
- Fantasy Football: Outside WR -Matchups we love week 5
- Trump publishes photos of Democrats to meet “2028” hats while the closure is looming
- Highlights of mixed double quarter-final match at WTT China Smash-Xinhua
- Ryan Bridge interacts with Tiktok fans lighting on viral earthquakes
- Trump to discuss soy in talks with Xi Jinping
- Mosquitoes that fit the disease found in England | British news
- What it means for science
- Mr. Hockey winner is starting to prove even more on the ice