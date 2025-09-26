



President Donald Trump made the headlines this week with a social media position that suggested a dramatic change in his position on the Russian-Ukraine war. After months to insist on the fact that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not have the cards and must conclude an agreement involving radical concessions in the Kremlin, Trump suddenly declared on September 23 that Ukraine was now able to fight and win all of Ukraine in its original form.

A large part of the trumps focused on the mockery of Putin on his failing invasion. In a typically abrasive language, the US leader made fun of the lack of progress in Russian Armys in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow was confronted with major economic problems due to the spiral cost of war. Russia has been fighting for three and a half years a war that should have taken real military power less than a week to win, Trump wrote. This does not distinguish Russia. In fact, it makes them look like a paper tiger.

Many commentators have chosen to jump on Trumps' declaration as proof of a major change in American policy towards Ukraine. In fact, the position did not contain anything that suggested a new approach to relationships between Washington and Kyiv. On the contrary, Trump stressed that it would now be up to Europe to take the lead by supporting Ukraine.

While the American president said on several occasions that Ukraine could overcome Russia, nothing indicated that America was ready to increase his support for the Ukrainian war effort or to extend sanctions against Moscow. Instead, Trump has limited confirmation that the United States will continue to sell weapons to Ukraine via NATO partners. In other words, the position of the Trump administrations on the war should remain largely unchanged. However, instead of pressing Ukraine to accept a peace agreement adapted to the Kremlin, Trump now speaks openly about the Ukrainian victory.

What prevailed over the rather radical president of change of tone? Poutines Stalling Tactics and his homeless return undoubtedly played a role, exhausting the patience of American leaders and making him appear stupid to boast their alleged personal friendship. Trump himself suggested that his new assessment of war is based on a detailed understanding of the current military and economic situation in Russia and Ukraine. This version was approved by US vice-president JD Vance, who said this week that Trump had become very confident that this war is bad for Russia.

It is not difficult to imagine how intelligence briefings on the current state of the war in Ukraine could have convinced Trump to revise his previous hypotheses concerning the economic and military power of Russia. Poutines The recent summer offensive was presented as a potential turning point in war, but has clearly failed to achieve its objectives. Russian troops were unable to obtain major breakthroughs during the summer months and have little progressed towards the creation of a border buffer zone in northern Ukraine. This disappointing result was entirely in line with the wider trends in the battlefield which saw the forces of Russia grasp less than one percent of Ukrainian territory over the past three years.

Russia's modest gains have reached a terrible price. Although neither Moscow nor kyiv publishes official injury figures, independent research based on open source data and intelligence reports indicate that hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine, with an even higher number. This eclipses the losses suffered in all the wars waged by the Kremlin since the Second World War.

In order to reconstruct the exhausted ranks of his army, Putin was forced to offer ever greater bonuses to new recruits. However, the rate of catastrophic victims in Ukraine means that even the current constant flow of Russian volunteers may not be enough to maintain the invasion. In an indication of the challenges of the workforce in Moscow, Putin negotiated an agreement with Pyongyang last year who saw more than ten thousand North Korean soldiers deployed to fight alongside the Russian army.

Putin is also visibly in difficulty in the wider geopolitical arena. With the vast majority of Russian military resources already engaged in the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin found itself unable to project force elsewhere. Russia could do nothing when the simmering war between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in 2023 and has since been widely excluded from the peace process between the two countries, leaving centuries of Russian imperial influence in doubt. Likewise, when the Kremlin Bashar al-Assad client's diet was threatened at the end of 2024, Moscow could not intervene to save the Syrian dictator. Iranian officials met the same more recently steeped response when they called on their Russian allies to obtain aid during brief Israels of Air War against the country.

While the international influence of Russia decreases, Putin faces growing economic problems on the inner front. These problems are aggravated by climbing the Ukrainian bombing campaign targeting Russian oil and gas industry. Since the beginning of August, Ukraine has launched dozens of air strikes against Russian refineries, pipelines, pumping stations and ports. This Ukrainian air offensive has brought the Russian economy the greatest blow since the start of the war, reports Reuters, the refining capacity considerably reduces and energy exports. Above all, the Ukrainian attacks have triggered an aggravation of the fuel crisis in the regions of Russia, with long queues that form in the service stations in the middle of supply failures and record price increases.

Russia’s inability to defend its economically vital energy industry against Ukrainian long -range drones stressed how excessive the military in the country is. With the supply of ARMYS Limited of air defense systems deployed to the front lines in Ukraine or keeping the major Russian cities as well as the Palais de Putin and its friends, there is simply not enough spare capacity to protect the vast oil and gas infrastructure which serves as the engine of the Putin war machine.

This does not increase well for the Kremlin. Ukraine is clearly determined to methodically destroy the Russian energy industry and develops its own cruising missiles produced in the country to do so. If these weapons become more easily available in the coming months as expected, Kievs' ability to strike targets deep in Russia will be considerably improved.

Discomplete current military and economic prospects help explain why Trump has chosen to mark Russia a paper tiger. Jibe seems to have struck a nerve among the Russians, many of whom undoubtedly begin to feel uncomfortable about the worsening of the domestic situation and their lack of progress in Ukraine. Pro-war bloggers and Kremlin experts aligned themselves to attack Trump and ridicule his tiger's assertion, while Poutines spokesperson Dmitry Peskov felt to treat the insult directly. Russia is by no means a tiger. Russia is traditionally considered a bear. There is nothing like paper bears. Russia is a real bear, it insisted a little strangely during a radio interview.

Putin has so far remained silent but is likely to bubble. The kremlin dictator is well known for his obsession similar to a gangster with respect, and has not hidden his bitter resentment against the humiliating loss of the status of superpower following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Putin was allegedly deeply offended when US President Barack Obama rejected Russia as a simple regional power in 2014 during the Moscow attacks of the attack on Ukraine. He will now be haunted by Trumps Paper Tiger Taunt, who hits the very heart of his imperial insecurity.

The invasion of Ukraine was conceived by Putin as a decisive step to reverse the injustice of the Soviet rupture and revive the Russian Empire. He had hoped for a rapid victory that would transform the geopolitical landscape wider and make Russia in its legitimate place among the great powers of the world. Instead, the war mercilessly exposed the limits of the Russian army.

Today, the armies of Poutines remain bogged down in brutal fights for the control of the villages which are at the distance of walking of the original front lines when the invasion of Russia began more than three and a half years ago. At sea, the Russian blocking of Ukraines of the Black Sea ports was broken, with most of the fleet of Poutines forced to withdraw from Crimea. Despite the possession of one of the largest air forces in the world, Russia has not been able to obtain air superiority in Ukraine and cannot even prevent Ukrainians from grasping targets deep inside the Russian Federation itself.

In the light of this poor performance, it is hardly surprising that Russian military reputation has taken such a beat since 2022. Putin has always had a vast and powerful war machine capable of inflicting incalculable damage and miseries, but would now classify Russia as a global superpower. Trumps Paper Tiger Barb was designed as an insult, but it can be closer to the truth that Poutines claim a great status of power.

Peter Dickinson is editor -in -chief of Atlantic Councils Ukrainelert Service.

Opinions expressed in UkraineALLET are only those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Atlantic Council, its staff or their supporters.

The Mission of the Eurasia Center is to improve transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values ​​and prosperity in Eurasia, Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West in the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.

Image: The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Tuesday September 23, 2025. (Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office / Abacapress.com)

