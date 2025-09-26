



Amna Naaz:

President Trump's warning to pregnant women this week to stop taking Tylenol according to his unproven assertion that this can lead to autism has aroused a general concern and many questions about what science actually shows.

We will therefore try to take a little time and answer some of these questions.

Let's start with Tylenol, on which doctors turned as the best option to treat pain and fever during pregnancy. On Monday, President Trump blamed the acetaminophen in part for a significant increase in the number of autism cases. Here's what he said.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: acetaminophen, which is mainly known as Tylenol, during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.

I want to say it like that. Do not take tylenol. Do not take it. If you can't, I mean, it's – fight like a hell so as not to take it. There may be a point where you should and that, you will have to train with yourself.

Amna Naaz:

To find out more, we are joined first by Dr. Linda Eckert. She is the author and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington.

Dr Eckert, welcome to “Hour des Nouvelles”. Thank you for joining us.

Dr. Linda Eckert, professor of obstetrics and gynecology, University of Washington: Well, thank you.

Amna Naaz:

Thus, scientists have examined this link between acetaminophen and autism for decades.

In the announcement, we must emphasize that the White House has relied a lot on the research of the dean of the Harvard's School of Public Health, a Dr Andrea Baccarelli, citing him as saying that there is a causal relationship between Tylenol and Autism.

Simply tell us, what is most research on this issue?

Dr Linda Eckert:

Most research does not confirm that there is a causal relationship. Causal relationships are quite difficult to prove, in fact.

And research on tylenol was quite reassuring overall. And there were in fact many studies, several major studies that examined this. And the most recent which is a very powerful study was carried out in Sweden, where they examined more than 250,000 people. And they were also able to look at the brothers and sisters, where people had environmental and sisters, genetics in common.

When they took these environmental and genetic risks into account, they have not seen any association between Tylenol and autism. We therefore think that it is a very gold study.

Amna Naaz:

Dr Eckert, can I also ask you, the report recently showed that Dr. Baccarelli was also paid for some $ 150,000 a few years ago in 2023 to be an expert witness in a trial against Tylenol manufacturers. It attracted a lot of attention, but is it unusual or worrying here?

Dr Linda Eckert:

Well, I feel that people do, do research and publish it, they are asked to be experts.

I think that what is important is to disclose this and also to have a balance between people who testify or offer expert opinions.

Amna Naaz:

I also want to ask you questions about what we have just heard the president, because he spoke very definitively. He said to women pregnant with Tylenol, don't take it, fight like hell so as not to take it.

How is this square for advice from professional medical associations?

Dr Linda Eckert:

This is not good.

The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Society for Materal Fetal Medicine has all watched the data very largely. All came out strongly reaffirming their recommendations that Tylenol is really the best choice to control pain and fever during pregnancy.

And pain and fever during pregnancy themselves have risks for the fetus.

Amna Naaz:

We have also heard the president say to pregnant women that they should consider harden regarding pain or fever during their pregnancies. We know that pregnancy is already a high stress time for women.

I just wonder how you look at this language.

Dr Linda Eckert:

Well, I must say that, as a person who has taken pregnant patients for over 30 years, I find it shocking. I think it is unlikely that the same advice will be given to the opposite sex to endure their pain and do nothing.

And the most important thing is that we want pregnant patients to be good and their babies are good, just as they do. So I think they should speak to their suppliers and they should use drugs and sciences based on evidence to help make this decision.

Amna Naaz:

We have also heard the Secretary of Health, Kennedy, to announce that his agency is closely examining the links between vaccines and autism. And he has already said that this type of research has been actively deleted in the past.

Can I get your point of view on this? Is there evidence that this research has been deleted?

Dr Linda Eckert:

I think it's the opposite, actually.

It was looked at so carefully. And there are many studies, dozens and dozens of studies, a very large number of patients around the world who have shown that there is no link between autism and the use of vaccines.

Amna Naaz:

If I can simply ask you finally here to speak directly to women who heard this advice this week and who may be concerned about the decisions they have made during pregnancy or the decisions they make now that they are pregnant, what would your message be?

Dr Linda Eckert:

I would offer comfort and empathy, and I'm sorry that it is such a confusing moment with all these mixed messages.

I have the impression that there are good reasons to use tylenol in appropriate doses by consulting your doctors. And I hope you can feel good to take the best of you and your baby.

Amna Naaz:

Dre Linda Eckert, Ob-Gyn, Faculty of the University of Washington.

Dr Eckert, please join you. We appreciate it.

Dr Linda Eckert:

Thank you so much.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/doctor-challenges-trump-administrations-claims-about-acetaminophen-and-autism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos