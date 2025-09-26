XI famous in Xinjiang in the midst of surveillance and repression DW 09/26/2025

Aziz Isa Elkun could not bear to look at images of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping celebrating the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the Uighur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang this week.

The live rivers live from the Chinese state media showed that Xi received a reception of red carpet while the inhabitants sang and dance in traditional Uighur dress.

Elkun fled the Xinjiang almost three decades after being persecuted by the Chinese government.

“I couldn't dare to look. It was just a second or two and I stopped,” said the 56 -year -old Uighur poet, now based in London.

The Xinjiang festivities, he told DW, strongly contrasting with “what [Xi] did the [Uyghur] community.”

The culture of Xinjiang is influenced by Islam, the dominant religion among Uighurs

“Now you have people who sing for you. It's ridiculous,” added Elkun.

XI calls for “social stability”

Under the reign of XI in the last decade, mass detention and heavy surveillance of the Uighur ethnic groups have intensified in the Xinjiang.

Faced with criticisms from abroad, Beijing has supervised repression in the region as a fight against terrorism.

During his three -day visit to Xinjiang this week, XI called for “all possible efforts to maintain social stability”.

The Chinese president also met representatives of all ethnic groups, expressing hope “that everyone would unite his forces and will advance together to build a beautiful Xinjiang”, according to the report of the Xinhua news agency.

At the same time, he also praised the system of ethnic autonomy of the Communist Party as “completely correct” and “effective”.

Under the Chinese Constitution, ethnic minorities have the right to “practice regional autonomy, establish autonomous bodies and exercise the power to manage” under the direction of Beijing.

Why did Beijing tackle Xinjang?

October 1 will mark the 70th anniversary of the designation of Xinjiang by the Chinese Communist Party as an autonomous region.

The region, originally known as the East Turkistan, is home to native municipal widespreads, but has experienced large entrances to the majority of ethnic China under the reign of Beijing.

The authorities have only granted limited autonomy to local ethnic groups, in particular the Uighours of Muslim majority. The region saw social troubles and multiple violent incidents burst in the 2000s.

In 2014, China was shocked by a terrorist attack when two cars plowed by buyers while triggering explosives in a busy street in the capital of Xinjiang, Urumqi.

Nearly 40 passers -by were killed and four attackers also lost their lives.

The Chinese government under Xi blamed the Uighur extremists and began to double religious and cultural repression in the region.

“It was considered a kind of” September 11, China “. And that was the momentum for the construction of high -tech surveillance,” said Darren Byler, an associate professor who studies the effects of state -of -the -art population surveillance in Simon Fraser (SFFU).

Half a million ugrs held

In the following years, Beijing announced that tens of thousands of “terrorists” had been arrested.

The authorities also began the construction of so-called “vocational training centers” to “educate” ethnic minorities.

Byler told DW that the main objective of the Chinese authorities was to “make Xinjiang a space fully integrated into the rest of the country a space which is somehow open to business”.

“To get there,” he added, “they want to transform Uighurs into a productive workforce.”

In a report by the Atlantic Council published last year, at least half a million Ughurs were imprisoned in 2022, although precise figures remain difficult to check due to the close restrictions of China on official data.

Recent reports also accuse Beijing of managing forced labor programs that move hundreds of thousands of UYGHOURS from detention centers in textile, manufacturing and agriculture work.

Tourist masks Omnipresent surveillance

During Xinjiang birthday celebrations, XI also urged the region to “deepen the integration of culture and tourism” by fully implementing the Central Government Directives.

Depending on the state Daily ChinaThe Xinjiang received 302 million tourist visits last year, generating approximately $ 50.4 billion (43.1 billion) in tourism income despite the current international concerns concerning human rights violations.

The Xinjiang is experiencing a tourist boom

But analysts say that the festive atmosphere masks a harder reality.

“People do not see what is happening at the village level, where many of these cultural erasure policies are implemented,” said Timothy Grose, professor of studies in China at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Byler, the scientist of SFU, also noted that Beijing has made the vast Xinjiang monitoring network less visible for foreigners.

“There is less intrusive monitoring of control points,” said Byler to DW, “but license plate and facial recognition systems are still in service. And [authorities] Also follow the digital behavior of people. “”

“It is a fairly transparent system. If you are an Xinjiang resident, the government knows where you are all the time.” He added.

The researchers remained away from Xinjiang

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have long urged the international community and the United Nations to increase pressure on Beijing on its repression of Uighurs.

In 2022, the UN published a report accusing China of “serious human rights violations” in the Xinjiang which can constitute crimes against humanity.

However, a field exam has become increasingly difficult in recent years, foreigners reaching the region only during closely managed visits.

“Access has been practically cut for researchers,” said Grose, teacher of studies in China. “Many of these tours and tourists do not have linguistic, historical or cultural knowledge to make significant comparisons with what was going on before.”

Uings always speak from abroad

However, Grose remains full of hope, pointing towards “a very, very active diaspora” preserving Uighur culture abroad.

“They were proactive in the creation of cultural centers, the publication of books, teaching to children and the conservation of religious elements of their identity,” added Grose.

Elkun, now a researcher at Soas in London University, is one of them. He published poems on his homeland and continues to express themselves despite the Chinese police continuously harassing his mother in the Xinjiang.

“I hope. I believe, as I said earlier, justice will prevail,” he said.

Journalist DW Jun Yan contributed to this report

Published by: Darko Lamel