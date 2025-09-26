Carefully investigate the Tahura Mangrove affair and ask the lawyer …

Denpasar (Atnews) – The boss of Jarrak's NGO and the founder of the Wisnu Foundation, Putu Suasta, called on the police to investigate the fraudulent land certificate in the mangroves conservation area of ​​Ngurah Rai Grand Forest (Tahura).

Suasta, a former student of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) and Cornell University, surprised and shocked by the many changes in land use in Ngurah Rai Grand Forest mangrove park.

This was revealed after the head of the Special Planning Committee, assets and licenses (TRAP) of the Bali Chamber of Representation (DPRD), made Sutarta, made an inspection and a meeting with the Bali National Land Agency (BPN), the Bali Penida BWS, Tahure and the related government agencies (OPD). A painful truth emerged for Bali.

The mangroves were raped and the allegations of a mafia of mangrove lands continue to operate. To date, a total of 106 land ownership certificates (SHM) have been issued in Ngurah Rai Grand Forest park in the mangroves conservation area.

The threat of climate change has become a serious concern for President Prabowo. During the inaugural address of President Prabowo at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UN) in New York, United States on Tuesday 23 Sept. In addition, he declared that elevation of sea level is a serious threat that already occurs.

The sea level on the north coast of our capital increases five centimeters each year. Can you imagine this in 10 years? Can you imagine this in 20 years? To this end, we are forced to build a giant maritime wall along 480 kilometers. It can take 20 years, but we have no choice. We have to start now, he said.

In addition, the president also stressed that Indonesia chooses to treat climate change through concrete action, not just slogans. Indonesia undertakes to fulfill its obligations under the 2015 Paris Agreement and to target net-zero emissions by 2060 or earlier.

We target the reforestation of more than 12 million hectares of degraded forests, reducing the destruction of forests and empowering local communities with quality green jobs for the future. Indonesia firmly goes from development based on fossil fuels with development based on renewable energies. From next year, the majority of our additional electricity production capacity will come from renewable energies, he said.

Consequently, the mangroves of Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park should not be damaged, because Bali is a global tourist destination which is based on its natural beauty as well as its customs and cultures inspired by Hindu, or Sanatana Dharma.

The police are expected to be carried out by the lawyer, the police and the corruption eradication commission (KPK) on the island of Bali to avoid other damage to the natural environment of the island of Bali.

In addition, the attorney general of the Republic of Indonesia, St Burhanuddin, underlined the still minimal manipulation of corruption affairs in Bali when he inaugurated several facilities for supporting the Bali High Adocty (Kejati) in Denpasar on Tuesday (September 16).

The natural environment of Bali is suspected of being damaged by regional planning violations with a minimum of application of the law, ranging from the development of green spaces, banks, seas, lakes and roads to the presence of illegal mining operations in several areas of the Isle of the Gods.

Since Bali has experienced sudden floods on September 10, having caused material damage and loss of linked life, Suasta also asked the Spatial Planning Committee (Trap) at the Bali House of the Representative (DPRD) which was mandated by the Balinese people, to solve the problems related to space planning, assets and licenses.

The Special Committee on Planning of Planning (TRAP) of the Bali House of Representatives worked well. They should not be influenced by large investors, which could lead to the conversion of mangrove lands, Saasta told Denpasar on Thursday 25.

The conversion of mangroves to SHM (title in full ownership) is suspected of involving large investors, central and regional officials.

The police should be impartial, any person involved imprisoned and prosecuted in civil and criminal law. This effort aims to restore the function of the mangroves, inside the land and with sea water.

The objective and the advantages of mangroves management concern environmental protection. The mangroves are crucial to maintain ecological balance and protect coastal areas against erosion, floods and intrusion of seawater. In addition, it is also intended for attenuation and adaptation programs of climate change by storing carbon.

In addition, mangrove ecosystems are a source of food and livelihoods for coastal communities, support for capture peaches, aquaculture and other derivatives.

Mangroves planting and conservation efforts (rehabilitation) must be carried out in a sustainable manner, with a concept of blue and circular economy.

The provisions of these regulations include monitoring and control of the mangroves forest use activities to ensure their sustainability.

The requirements of journalization and / or rehabilitation apply to certain areas, such as those close to the estuaries of the river, the zones of Frai of the fish or those which serve as green belts. As such, the role of mangroves was recognized internationally, even at the top of the G2.

All heads of state have planted mangroves

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and G20 leaders planted mangroves at the Ngurah Rai forest park in Bali on November 16, 2022, as a concrete manifestation of the contribution of Indonesia to the fight against climate change.

The event also underlined the success of Indonesia in the restoration of the mangroves ecosystem and the promotion of a green energy transition.

In addition, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) also planted Cristiano Ronaldo mangroves in Bali on June 26, 2013, at Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park. This event was part of a campaign to save the Mangroves forests of Indonesia, for which Ronaldo was appointed ambassador of Mangrove de Bali.

A national mangroves national planting campaign was also carried out simultaneously by the staff of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) through Indonesia in 2023, in 37 provinces, with 370 planting sites, with a total of 1,100,169 planted mangrove plants, breaking a national record in Muri.

This number includes planting by the army at 231 locations with 572,669 plants, by the navy at 79 locations with 443,700 plants as well as by the Air Force at 60 locations with 83,800 sowing.

The event was followed by President Prabowo, who, at that time, the Minister of Defense, accompanied President Joko Widodo to the National Mangrove Planting Summit at Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park (TWA), North Jakarta, Monday, May 15, 2023).

The regulations governing the forests of mangroves in Indonesia include law n ° 32/2024 concerning the modifications to law n ° 5/1990 concerning the conservation of natural biological resources and their ecosystems, law n ° 6 of 2023 concerning the creation of jobs, as well as government regulations (PP) No. 27/2025 concerning the protection and management of mangrove ecosystems. These regulations establish the legal basis for conservation, rehabilitation and sustainable management of mangroves and provide sanctions for violations.

The legal basis for mangroves management is law n ° 32/2024, classifying mangrove ecosystems as a natural organic resource which requires protection.

In addition, there is law n ° 6/2023, which was promulgated by government regulations n ° 2/2022 concerning the creation of jobs, also providing a strong legal basis for the management of mangroves ecosystems.

Similarly, government regulations (PP) No. 27/2025 specifically regulates the protection and management of mangrove ecosystems and establishes various provisions to ensure their sustainability.

Criminal sanctions under law n ° 2/2007 (before the amendment) and law n ° 1/2014, any person who cuts or damages the mangroves can be subject to a prison sentence for a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of a minimum of 2 billion IDR and a maximum of 10 billion IDR.

In conclusion, the lands of the Mangroves forest which have been systematically and massively stolen must be returned to the forest of Grand Forest Park. Second, all the parties involved must be surveyed and pursued on the basis of clear and standard laws. Third, the task of the special trap committee of the Bali House of Representatives is fully supported by all public levels until its end, he concluded. (Gab / 001)