Trump offers Erdogan fighter planes if he stops buying Russian oil

President Trump said Turkey has to stop buying Russian oil as President Erdogan welcomed the White House.

The American chief suggested that he would be willing to sell F-35 fighter planes to Turkey while trying to relaunch his relationship with Erdogan.

However, he seemed to sell subordinate planes to Turkey, interrupting imports of Russian oil and gas in a new hardening of his position during the war in Ukraine.

This week, Trump made fun of the Russian army as a paper tiger for having omitted to capture more Ukrainian land. He also encouraged NATO allies to shoot down Russian planes or drones that violated their airspace.

The presidents spoke in the oval office in front of the journalists gathered EPA / Yuri handles

President Zelensky said he was A little surprised by the change of tone after a meeting with Trump on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In the oval office Thursday, Trump congratulated Erdogan, 71, with whom he experienced a strong relationship during his first mandate. But he also reprimanded it for buying Russian oil and gas, having previously warned NATO allies to wear from Russian supplies. He said: I would like to have stopped buying Russia oil while Russia continues this unleashing against Ukraine.

Trump has already imposed prices of 50% on India as punishment for the purchase of Russian fuel. He refrained from applying additional samples from Chinese imports before his meeting next month with President XI.

Watch: Trump meets the president of the Erdogan turkey in the oval office Thursday

Analysis of the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air shows that Turkey is the third largest Russian oil and gas buyer behind India and China.

Although Turkey is a member of NATO in the second largest army in the Alliance and welcomes US nuclear weapons, Erdogan also has close links with Russia and China. He attended a summit of anti-Western powers last month in Tianjin, in northern China, with XI, President Putin and Kim Jong-Un, the head of North Korea.

Erdogan with his wife, Emine, and President XI of China with his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the August summit in Tianjin Turkish / AFP / Getty Images presidential press service

In an apparent effort to encourage Erdogan to line up more closely with the West, Trump said that the Russian economy was absolutely terrible and that it was disappointed by the reluctance of Poutines to end the war.

He also seemed to tease Putin on the remarks he made this week on the Russian army. With all heavy bombings in the past two weeks, they haven't gained hardness, Trump said. I'm never going to call anyone a paper tiger. But Russia has spent millions and millions of dollars in bombs, missiles, ammunition and lives. And they won practically no land.

Turkey was withdrawn from the F-35 program in 2019 for the purchase of Russian air defenses from S-400. The stealth fighter is considered one of the most sophisticated military planes and is sold only to close allies, such as the United Kingdom, Israel, Japan and Australia.

An F-35 Lightning II of the type sold only in the nearest American allies Anna Nolte / US Air Force

Trump suggested that he was willing to approve the sale to Turkey in a decision that could annoy Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, who should visit the White House on Monday and has a tense relationship with Erdogan.

I think you will succeed by buying the things you like to buy, Trump told the Turkish chef.

During the United States visit, Erdogan was one of the few leaders to criticize Trump, in particular on his management of Gaza.

He told Fox News: as you may remember, President Trump made a statement. He said, I will finish the Russian-Ukraine war. Did it end? No, it continues. Likewise, he said, I will end the war in Gaza. Did it end? No.

But Trump seemed to tolerate Erdogan on Thursday. He's a hard man, he said. It is a guy who is very obstinate. Usually I don't like people of opinion, but I still like this one.

Trump put pressure on Erdogan on the closure of an Orthodox Christian seminar on the Aegean Island of Halki over 50 years ago.

The Turkish president promised to discuss the question with the Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, head of the eastern Orthodox Church.