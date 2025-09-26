The Moda transfers RS 10,000 each to the women of the bihar under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana before the ballot of the ballot





Before High Takes Battle Battle in the state, Prime Minister Narendra modified launched the Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday, under which 10,000 rupees will be transferred to the bank accounts of 75 Lakh of women in the eastern state. “” I mean women that a lot of work is underway and that the Prime Minister is working for you. The previous government was not for women. Do you know, when he (Lalu Yadav) was kidnapped, he made his wife the chief minister. He was concerned about his family. We do not take care of our families. We work for the whole Bihar … “said PM ways. “The women of Bihar suffered a lot under the RJD rule … There were no roads, the law and the order were pathetic … But now women feel safe under the government Nitish Kumar, as the rule of law wins. Therefore, they must ensure that the RJD and its allies never go to power,” said Modi.

Stressing that the Bihar's government was working for the empowerment of women, he said that the state would soon have the maximum number of “divisive lakhpati” in the country. He said the 75 Lakh benefiting from the program would receive an additional RS 2 Lakh and training in improving entrepreneurial skills. Live events

"The women of Bihar now have two brothers, Nitish and Modi, who work tirelessly for their improvement," he said. The regime of 7,500 RS ranges, an initiative of the NDA government of the Bihar, aims to promote the empowerment of women through independent work and subsistence opportunities. Each beneficiary will receive an initial subsidy of RS 10,000 via a transfer of direct services, with the possibility of additional financial support to Rs 2 Lakh in the following phases.

