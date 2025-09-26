



US President Donald Trump signed a decree declaring that a plan for selling US Tiktok operations on Thursday. What do we know so far? The proposed agreement allows Tiktok to continue operating in the United States and, according to Vice-President JD Vance, is estimated at $ 14 billion (12 billion). “The company will be estimated at around $ 14 billion … The most important thing is that it protects the security of American data,” said Vance in a statement published on X. “It guarantees that Tiktok is always accessible, and on this question of algorithm, what this agreement guarantees is that … American investors will really control the algorithm,” added Vance. Tiktok in the shadow of China ,, To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video Former American president Joe Biden approved the legislation last year, which would force the Chinese owner of Tiktok, Bytedance, to sell Tiktok's assets to an American company. If Tiktok's active ingredients were not sold, the popular video sharing application would be prohibited in the United States due to national security problems. As part of the property agreement, Tiktok American operations would be “belonging to the majority and controlled” by American companies. Trump said American investors such as Oracle Larry Ellison CEO and Rupert Murdoch media tycoon would have investment in the application. Bytedance, on the other hand, would have less than 20%. China has so far not confirmed the divestment plans Trump said that Chinese chief Xi Jinping had given his approval to move forward with the divestment plan. So far, neither the Chinese government nor Tiktok have confirmed Trump's claim. Tiktok-Brain what social media does at our concentration To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video Trump was determined to keep Tiktok available in the United States during his second term. Trump said he was a fan of the video application because it helped him get the voting for young people in the 2024 elections. Published by: Kieran Burke

