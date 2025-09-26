Jokowi response on the management of supporting Prabowo-Gibran 2 periods under the spotlight





Former President Joko Widodo did not question the emergence of the spotlights of a certain number of parties against the instructions given by him at the volunteer line to support Prabowo Subaianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka to direct Indonesia for two periods. If anyone does not agree with this, according to Jokowi, it does not matter.

“If anyone does not agree, it's okay. Rush The name is democracy, “said Jokowi when he met at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari district, Solo City, Central Java, Friday September 26, 2025.

Jokowi reiterated that the instructions related to support for Prabowo-Gibran have been transmitted by the two periods since the start of a meeting with its support volunteers. One of the instructions is that the voluntary volunteer president of Jokowi or Bara JP.

“I said that since the start at a volunteer meeting. Some asked, and I replied that we fully support the Prabowo-Gibran government for two periods,” said Jokowi.

Mentioned if the management of supporting Prabowo-Gibran for two periods was part of the IRSR's attempt to save themselves from accusations of a false diploma, Jokowi stressed that it had nothing to do. “What is the link? There is no link. The diploma is the same for two periods, what is the relationship?”, He said.

Regarding the support for support for Prabowo-Gibran to lead two periods, the president of Bara JP for the period 2025-2030 Willem Frans Ansanay had revealed that management had long been delivered by Jokowi to support volunteers.

He revealed that management had indeed from the start of Prabowo-Gibran had advanced the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi encouraged volunteers with the political considerations of the Prabowo-Gibran couple to be considered ideal because there were two national personalities, one of the parents, while the others of young people.

“Our understanding is that it is very ideal for two periods because at that time, we spoke Pak Jokowi in his vision and his mission of his Nawacitas speaking of the Golden Generation of Indonesia 2045. Tempo Compared to telephone, Monday September 22, 2025.

Frans said that Jokowi’s management was then given to Bara JP volunteers at the inauguration of the board of directors of the Board of Directors (DPP) Bara JP in Jakarta on September 13, 2025.

Publisher's options: Broison arguing proof of the equalization of the Gibran diploma

