India reacts to the claim of NATO chiefs of the Modi-Putin PM call: “No conversation of this type has taken place”





India on Friday, India rejected the claims made by NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, that the prices imposed by the United States led India to ask Russia to explain its Ukraine war strategy, saying that no conversation of this type has taken place.

Referring to the claims of the NATO chief, the official spokesperson for the MEA, Randir Jaiswal, castigated Mark Rutte, qualifying his declaration of incorrect and entirely baseless billing.

At no time did the Prime Minister spoke with President Putin in the suggested manner. No conversation of this type took place, said Jaiswal.

What did the NATO chief claimed? Thursday, when he was addressed to CNN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mark Rutte said that US President Donald Trumps on India prices had a great impact on Russia.

He alleged that Delhi was on the phone with Putin, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India was struck by prices.

In addition to rejecting the allegations of the NATO chief as foundation, the MEA also stressed:

We expect the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and precision in public declarations. Speculative or reckless remarks that distort the commitments of the Prime Ministers or suggest that the conversations that have never occurred are unacceptable. “”

Trump's price crises NATO's claims occur in the middle of pricing tensions between India and the United States, while the first navigates the 5% of existing samples slapped by Trump, as well as the last 100% rate on import or patented imports of pharmaceuticals.

The last series of prices which will come into force from October 1 comes after the potus previously imposed a total of 50% of prices on all goods imported from India, in addition to the preexisting reference rights of 10% on any well imported in the West Nation.

India-Us Talks Earlier in the day, the government, in a statement, said that India, the United States will continue to work together to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement between the two nations.

The announcement comes after a delegation led by the Minister of Trade and Industries, Piyush Goyal visited the United States from September 22 to 24 in the midst of current pricing tensions.

