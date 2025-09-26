Jokowi's response after Prabowo determined that Ikn





Member of the House of Representatives Commission II, Muhammad Khozin, expressed doubts about the use of the expression “political capital” in the presidential regulations (disruption) number 79 of 2025. According to Khozin, the expression does not comply with the law of the IKN which only mentions the function of the central government. “In the law of the IKN spirit that we capture to exercise the function of the government center contained in article 12 paragraph (1) of law n ° 21 of 2023 concerning the IKN. There is no mention of the expression of political capitals,” said Khozin. Khozin urged the government to provide a detailed explanation of this new term. He asked if the “political capital” had the same meaning as the “state capital”. If the same thing is interpreted, there are important legal and political consequences. On the basis of article 39, paragraph (1) of law n ° 3 of 2022 concerning IKN, the official transfer of the capitals of the State can only be carried out by a presidential decree. Khozin stressed that if the national capital had definitively passed from Jakarta to Ikn, all parties were to prepare. “Political and legal implications will arise when the capital of the State will definitively pass from Jakarta to Ikn,” he said. He added that the transfer of the state capital would be a joint program for all institutions, including those outside the government and international institutions operating in Indonesia. Khozin suggested that if what is meant by “political capital” is the “center of government”, the government should not need to create new terms. The use of this new term has the potential to confuse the public. “If what is meant by the political capital is none other than the center of government, this should not be necessary for new terms that cause questions in the public,” he concluded.

