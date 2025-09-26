Erdogan de Trkiye holds a diplomatic marathon in the United States

Erdogan said on Tuesday that a meeting on Gaza with American president Donald Trump and regional leaders was “very productive and positive”, expressing his satisfaction.

The leaders met during the regional meeting on Gaza held as part of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations at the United Nations.

When asked if the Gaza summit with Trump could lead to a tangible stage to peace and save innocent civilians, Erdogan said that a joint statement would be published soon.

Libya

Erdogan reiterated Trkiye's goal for lasting stability in Libya, saying that they will continue to support this end.

He made these remarks at a meeting with the president of the Libyan presidential council Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkish house in New York, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Reunion on the sidelines of the current United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan also said that they would continue to intensify efforts to protect the rights and interests of Libya in the eastern Mediterranean and to improve bilateral cooperation.

With the UN Secretary general

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the need for reform in the United Nations system, saying that Trkiye will contribute to this process.

During his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan said that the need for revision of the United Nations system has clearly emerged in recent years.

For him

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fiery speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing Israel of having committed a genocide in Gaza and calling on the international community to act urgently to end the bloodshed.

In front of each of us, a genocide lasted in Gaza for more than 700 days, said Erdogan

In the past 23 months, Israel has killed a child every hour. These are not numbers; Everyone is a life, an innocent person.

Canada

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed bilateral links on Monday as well as regional and global issues.

During the meeting, President Erdogan said that Trkiye and Canada, as an important NATO allies, play an important role in the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.

He underlined the substantial potential for cooperation, in particular in the fields of energy and the defense industry, “said the Trkiye communications department.

Turkish investment conference

The commercial volume objective of $ 100 billion between Trkiye and the United States “continues to be our common goal,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organized by the Trkiye-US Business Council, Erdogan said he thought that Ankara and Washington will achieve a commercial objective of $ 100 billion with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.

Indicating that the volume of bilateral trade increases each year, Erdogan noted that in 2024, it exceeded $ 35 billion.

United Nations Conference on Palestine

Erdogan praised the countries that have decided to recognize Palestine's state, saying that these stages are “critical milestones” for the two -state solution.

Speaking at a United Nations Conference on Palestine in New York on September 22, Erdogan said that he hoped that recognition “would accelerate the implementation of a two -state solution”.

He described the decisions of several members of the UN Security Council to recognize Palestine “a fairly important, a historic decision”.