Politics
Erdogan de Trkiye holds a diplomatic marathon in the United States
Erdogan said on Tuesday that a meeting on Gaza with American president Donald Trump and regional leaders was “very productive and positive”, expressing his satisfaction.
The leaders met during the regional meeting on Gaza held as part of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations at the United Nations.
When asked if the Gaza summit with Trump could lead to a tangible stage to peace and save innocent civilians, Erdogan said that a joint statement would be published soon.
Libya
Erdogan reiterated Trkiye's goal for lasting stability in Libya, saying that they will continue to support this end.
He made these remarks at a meeting with the president of the Libyan presidential council Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkish house in New York, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.
Reunion on the sidelines of the current United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan also said that they would continue to intensify efforts to protect the rights and interests of Libya in the eastern Mediterranean and to improve bilateral cooperation.
With the UN Secretary general
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the need for reform in the United Nations system, saying that Trkiye will contribute to this process.
During his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan said that the need for revision of the United Nations system has clearly emerged in recent years.
For him
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fiery speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing Israel of having committed a genocide in Gaza and calling on the international community to act urgently to end the bloodshed.
In front of each of us, a genocide lasted in Gaza for more than 700 days, said Erdogan
In the past 23 months, Israel has killed a child every hour. These are not numbers; Everyone is a life, an innocent person.
Canada
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed bilateral links on Monday as well as regional and global issues.
During the meeting, President Erdogan said that Trkiye and Canada, as an important NATO allies, play an important role in the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.
He underlined the substantial potential for cooperation, in particular in the fields of energy and the defense industry, “said the Trkiye communications department.
Turkish investment conference
The commercial volume objective of $ 100 billion between Trkiye and the United States “continues to be our common goal,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organized by the Trkiye-US Business Council, Erdogan said he thought that Ankara and Washington will achieve a commercial objective of $ 100 billion with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.
Indicating that the volume of bilateral trade increases each year, Erdogan noted that in 2024, it exceeded $ 35 billion.
United Nations Conference on Palestine
Erdogan praised the countries that have decided to recognize Palestine's state, saying that these stages are “critical milestones” for the two -state solution.
Speaking at a United Nations Conference on Palestine in New York on September 22, Erdogan said that he hoped that recognition “would accelerate the implementation of a two -state solution”.
He described the decisions of several members of the UN Security Council to recognize Palestine “a fairly important, a historic decision”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.trtworld.com/article/d1286ecf2a82
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mens Tennis closes action with ITA All -americans – Stanford Cardinal
- PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Express Condolences on Karur Rally Stampede Deaths
- Extraordinary! Jokowi has a new position in Bloomberg's new world economy, it's his position and his duty
- Russia is equivalent and will lead to the Chinese air battalion, disclosed documents examined by think tank show
- Trump says he sends a “full strength” of troops to Portland, Oregon
- The FBI fire of agents illustrated on his knees to George Floyd Protest, US Media Report
- Does Michigan's football play today? Time, TV channel for next game
- The PM of Denmark apologized to control the birth of Greenland women forced
- Israeli police break the war anti-protest
- Bitcoin prepared for a $ 25 trillion earthquake, where Deutsche Bank exports huge huge movement predictions
- The ATC cancels the deposit, the arrest orders of Imran Khans Naeem Panjotha's lawyer
- Seattle leaders challenge Trump World Cup threats