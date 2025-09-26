



A defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. An almost nuclear war with India. The ongoing detention of the country's most famous opposition in the country. And an self -proclaimed democracy that effectively directed by the military. Mehdi sits with Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif in New York to discuss all of this and even more, in a broad and exclusive interview covering the national and foreign policies of one of the only allies closest to the region (which is also allied with China) and the only Muslim country in nuclear arms in the world.

Last week, Pakistan signed a historic mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, which has long wanted to be nuclear power. Is Saudi Arabia protected by a Pakistan nuclear umbrella by this agreement? Ask Mehdi.

Mehdi also surveyed the Minister of Defense on his treatment of governments of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the opposition chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been behind bars since August 2023, despite international conviction and UN experts calling for his illegal detention. Last year, the working group on the United States said that there was no legal basis for the imprisonment of Khans What is your response to these UN experts while you are here in New York for the UN? ask me.

They continue to discuss cashmere, Asif suggesting the opening of the Pakistans to a possible referendum for the independence of the cashmere; The controversial alliance of the country with China and its refusal to condemn the Oighour genocide of Xinjiang; And why he is ready to criticize Israel but not his ally in the East.

Mehdi also pushed the Minister of Defense on his relations with the United States, including his controversial appointment of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on June 20, one day before the American president comments on a military attack on Iran.

We have had a transactional or flirtatious relationship with the United States for a very long time, said the minister in Mehdi. But as attractive as Pakistan with the United States, AIF says that China was, and will continue to be, the Pakistans of the High Ally: they are reliable, and they are our neighbors.

