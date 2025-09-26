



Nigel Farage is about to form a majority government if a general election has taken place today, reveals a new major survey. Reform UK has extended his advance on the work to go to a touching distance from the entry into Downing Street, according to a Yougov survey. 5 The reform is at a touching distance from the formation of a government – if a survey took place today Credit: Shutterstock editorial 5 The reform would be 311 seats, which represents a sharp increase in polls from June Credit: Yougov The Mega-Poll comes on the eve of the annual plowing conference in Liverpool from this weekend-while their support falls. Nigel Farage said today: “This new survey will spread panic among labor and conservatives while they are heading for their parties.” Farage is now in a dominant position to be the next Prime Minister but should probably be supported by another party. The reform would be 311 seats, which represents a strong increase in the survey from June when it was revealed that they would win 271 deputies. They would only be 326 seats necessary for the majority in the House of Commons. If such a result was playing, it could prove a major headache for the conservatives who could support the reform. The survey revealed that they would be at 45 seats, from their current 121 seats. Farage outfit won only five seats in the last elections when Sir Keir Starmer swept power in a landslide, winning 411 seats. The survey – known as the MRP survey – spoke to 11,000 people about their voting intentions. Support for each political party is then summarized in the constituency. Despite the victory of 411 seats in the last elections, work should drop out of only 144 seats. This is a decrease of 178 MPS from the last large survey in June. 5 The work goes to their annual conference this weekend lagging against the reform of the ballot boxes Credit: PA 5 The Mega-Poll comes on the eve of the annual plowing conference Credit: Yougov He is likely to put more pressure on the Prime Minister while he speaks his speech at the conference next Tuesday. He faced an assault this week from the mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, who said that the work deputies wanted him to challenge Sir Keir. Burnham wants to make an expense frenzy of 40 billion for new houses and introduce a lower tax rate than low people. He asked why the government was “in Jarret” of the bond markets. But the Prime Minister yesterday said that this would probably trigger market disorders by comparing actions at the Liz Truss mini-buin. The survey also revealed that Libs DEMS drop slightly from 78 to 72 seats. The SNP would have gone from nine seats to 37. 5 The survey – known as the MRP survey – spoke to 11,000 people from their voting intentions Credit: Yougov

