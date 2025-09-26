



This content was published on September 26, 2025 – 13:43

Islamabad, September 26 (EFE).

On September 27, the concentration of Peshawar will be held to restore the rebirth of democracy and the law of the law, said Khan in a prisinated message published in his story X, in which he prohibits citizens to declare a rebellion against oppression.

Khan's Pakistani Pakistani party (PTI), currently in federal opposition, governs the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the demonstration in its capital, Peshawar, was summoned. KP, from Mayora Pastn, is the political base of the ex-president, which also belongs to this ethnic group.

This call to come forward is the first since the session in November 2024 in Islamabad, when the PTI denounced that more than a dozen disciples died when the security forces opened fire with real municin against the demonstrators.

Imran Khan assures him that he was proposed to leave the step or keep silent in exchange for the withdrawal of the accusations against him. The ex-president faces more than 300 judicial causes which, according to his party, respond to political motivations.

In his messages, Khan ensures that he supports the difficulties of imprisonment so that the nation can achieve true freedom and claim to have repeatedly rejected agreements with the government and the army to withdraw the MS of a hundred accusations against him in exchange for his silence or his exile.

The ex-president was essential with the military power, declaring that the courts pronounce sentences do not do so according to the law, but according to the “ASI law”, in reference to the powerful chief of the general staff of the army, the Mary also Murnir.

Imran Khan, an ex-star of the Crquet, was the Prime Minister of Pakistn between 2018 and 2022, when he was dismissed by a censorship mocine despite enormous popularity. After a series of judicial processes that his party describes as a political persecution, he was imprisoned in August 2023.

Although the Supreme Court granted him on August 22, freedom under bail in eight cases, the main obstacle to his release is the sentence of 14 years in the case known as “Al-Qadir Trust” for the reception of land as corruption. Make an efe

AA-MTV / IGR / RF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/el-ex-primer-ministro-encarcelado-de-pakist%25C3%25A1n%252C-imran-khan%252C-convoca-a-una-gran-protesta/90072310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos