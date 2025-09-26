Officially entered the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board, Jokowi revealed his role





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. (Mi / Widjadi) The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo has officially become a member of the World Advisory Council or the Bloomberg New Economy Global Advisory Board. Jokowi also revealed the supply process to him. “In early January, I received an offer and at the end of January, I accepted, I accepted. And at mid-awning, I was contacted by Michael Bloomberg and I was congratulated,” Jokowi told journalists at the residence of Sumber, Solo, Central Java, Friday (26/26). Read also: PSI Management inaugurated this evening, Jokowi would be chairman of the board of directors The new economy of Bloomberg Advisory Board was officially trained in April 2025. Jokowi revealed that the Advisory Council was trained to respond to the increasingly complex global challenges. Read also: 2 ministers from the Jokowi era called KPK today, Thursday August 7, 2025 The advisory group played a role in the contribution of experience at the highest level of companies, government and multilateral organizations. “Here, (the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board) later, will indeed discuss the challenges of the economy in the future,” added Jokowi He continued that discussion could involve ideas for ideas on new economic concepts in the future. An idea that is considered important is the role of artificial intelligence technology in the economic field. The existence of technology will be used to help make economic decisions. In addition to artificial intelligence (AI), fifth generation wireless cellular technology (5G) will be very important in the economy in the future. Because all questions related to economic data will require real and precise time, so that the state can make the right decision. “Then the processes will also be used to make very fast economic decisions,” said the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Jokowi revealed that he would be present if later Bloomberg New Economy invited to a forum meeting in Australia. “Yes, if you get an invitation, and if the forums are linked to it, God wants it, I will be present. Yes, if there is an invitation (go abroad),” continued Jokowi. Jokowi also considered that questions relating to the new economy that has been tested in other countries can also be used for Indonesia. “I think that real -time intelligence, future intelligence, competitive intelligence, will be very important for the future economy,” concluded the husband of Iriana Jokowi. (M-1)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/politik-dan-hukum/814921/resmi-masuk-dewan-penasihat-bloomberg-new-economy-jokowi-beberkan-perannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos