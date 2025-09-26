



US President Donald Trump met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sharif and Marshal Asim Mnir at the White House to discuss bilateral ties, where Sharif invited US companies to invest in his country, the Pakistani government said on Friday. This is the second meeting between Trump and bring this year.

Sharif has assigned sectors such as agriculture, technology, mining and energy for investment in American companies, added the press release from Pakistani governments. The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that, under the leadership of President Trump, the Pakistani-American partnership would still be strengthened for mutual benefit from the two countries, “he said.

Trump told journalists in the oval office that Munir is a very big guy, just like the Prime Minister.

The story continues below this announcement

Sharif rents Trump's efforts to end the war in Gaza

The discussions also turned to the Middle East, and the Pakistani government said that Sharif “greeted President Trump's efforts to immediately end the war in Gaza”.

The meeting took place a few days after Pakistan signed a mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. It was the first meeting at the White House with Sharif since Trump's first term when he welcomed the Minister of the time Imran Khan in 2019.

However, the American president met with the White House earlier this year, without Shari present, which was unprecedented.

Trump said that a great leader came to talking to the journalists of the White House after signing several decrees on Thursday. In fact, we have a great leader to come, the Prime Minister of Pakistan to come and Marshal Pakistan, he said.

The story continues below this announcement

Sharif is in the United States for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and will be addressed on Friday at the general debate on the Unga podium.

US vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also present for the meeting, according to a statement from Pakistan Prime Minister (PMO), who added that he was detained in a pleasant atmosphere. Closed to the press, the meeting had to start at 4:30 p.m. (local time) but was delayed by around 30 minutes due to Trump's commitments. It lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes.

The photos after the meeting showed that Sharif and Munir have exchanged views with Trump. The American president was also very smiling while he was signing his signature of the signing of the boost during a group photo.

Sharif also met Trump in New York on the sidelines of UNGA session on Tuesday when the latter held a multilateral meeting with leaders of the Arab nations and others, notably Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

The story continues below this announcement

The procession of the Pakistani Prime Minister, who arrived on site around 4:52 p.m., was seen by leaving about 6:18 p.m., according to the White House swimming pool.

Trump reiterates the claim of wars

In his remarks to journalists after signing the decrees, Trump reiterated that he had arrested seven wars.

He had previously repeated the complaint in his speech to the world leaders of Unga. Pakistan appointed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026 in “recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and his leading leadership during the recent crisis in India-Pakistan”.

Since May 10, when Trump has announced on social networks that India and Pakistan had accepted a “complete and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he repeated almost 50 times the assertion that he helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan.

The story continues below this announcement

India denied these statements, saying that hostilities with Pakistan were interrupted after an understanding after direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations in the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/trump-talks-pakistan-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-white-house-10271878/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos