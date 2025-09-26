Trump attends the Ryder Cup to increase the American team on the first day of matches with Europe





Washington – President Trump is in New York to attend the first day of the 45th Ryder Cup, the prestigious golf tournament between the best players in the United States against the best in Europe.

The Ryder Cup started early Friday morning at Bethpage Black on Long Island, one of the most difficult routes on the professional golf circuit. The competition takes place every two years, alternating between a course in the United States and one in Europe.

The arrival of Mr. Trump at Bethpage in Farmingdale, New York, came because tight security was in place for the thousands of fans who wrapped the stands around the route. The president will return to the White House in the afternoon.

“I'm going to go for a while to represent the United States at the Ryder Cup, which is very exciting, and we will look at that,” Trump told journalists before leaving the White House. He was accompanied by his older granddaughter Kai Trump, a full-fledged talented high school golfer.

President Trump salutes the crowd during the first tee while his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump looks at the Ryder Cup with Bethpage Black Golf Race at Farmingdale, New York, September 26, 2025. Images Imagn via Reuters / Peter Casey

He flew over the course on Air Force One before attacking New York. The president deplored that the United States team “is not doing so well” and joked that he had to go to Bethpage to help American golfers. Songs of “USA” broke out the crowd when Mr. Trump was presented to the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler, the best player in the world and the anchor of the American team, said this week that the president's presence would give the American team a boost.

“It's been a few difficult weeks for our country with some of the things that happen, and so that our president here and to represent the United States of America, although it is in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us,” said Scheffler, according to The Athletic.

Xander Schauffele tees offered in the matches of Friday Morning Foursomes of the Ryder Cup with Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, September 26, 2025. Maddie Meyer / PGA of America / PGA of America via Getty Images Images

The Ryder Cup offers two laps of team matches on Friday and Saturday, before the head-to-head matches on Sunday to close the tournament. Trump landed towards the end of the morning match of the morning, before the afternoon groups were unclogged. The Americans entered this year's tournament as a favorite, but quickly lagged behind in the first games, abandoning the first three quatuors of the morning, but winning the fourth in the 18th hole.

Golfer Passionate himself and owner of several courses at the world championship level, Trump has been very committed to sport since returning to the office. His course in Florida, Trump National Doral Miami, organized a tournament for the golf tour of Liv in April, which he attended. And it was involved in negotiations aimed at completing a merger between LIV and the PGA Tour, which does not remain resolved. His lessons should organize LIV and PGA events next year.

The Europeans currently hold the Ryder Cup, after defeating the Americans in Rome in 2023. The home team won the last four Ryder Cups, with the last victory in Europe on American soil to come in 2012. The tournament is known for its noisy crowds, with thousands of spectators increasing the team at home and by hosting visitors.

Sara Cook contributed to this report.

Stefan Becket

Stefan Becket is editor -in -chief of Politics for cbsnews.com. Stefan has covered national policy for more than a decade and helps supervise a team covering the White House, Congress, Supreme Court, Immigration and Federal Laws Application.

