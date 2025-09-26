



1.22,100 crosses a function of Rajasthans Banswara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thursday, September 25), put in stone of the Foundation and inaugurated several projects in renewable energies, water supply, electricity, road and infrastructure sector1.22,100 crosses a function of Rajasthans Banswara. Modi has reached Banswara and attended the function. He supported a distant button to lay stone foundations / Inaugurate development and infrastructure projects in the presence of the Minister of Union Pralhad Joshi, the Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade, CM Bhajanlal Sharma and others. Among the most important projects, there is Mahi-Banswara Nuclear Power Project, an installation of 2,800 MW to be built at the cost of 42,000 crores in Banswara. Other projects for which the foundation stone has been laid includes a 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner, high -capacity power transmission lines through Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner, 15 new drinking water supply projects in 11 districts, including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sikar and Ajmer. The construction of two new overflights, a bridge over the Banas river and 119 roads as part of the Atal Pragati Path program in Bharatpur and three new Grille Sets in Bikaner and Jaisalmer were also part of the projects inaugurated by Modi. The Prime Minister inaugurated several completed projects, including solar energy plants in Phalodi, decentralized solar energy factories with a capacity of 895 MW as part of the PM-Kusum C program, work at Isarda Dam, Dholpur Lift Scheme and other regional irrigation projects. Vande Bharat Express Trains Bikaner in Delhi Cantt and Jodhpur in Delhi Cantt and Udaipur-Chandigarh Express were also practically reported. Earlier, the Minister of the Union of Nouvelles and Renewable Energies, Pralhad Joshi, said that under the direction of Modis, a radical change had taken place in the country. Also read: PM Modi to transfer 10,000 each to 75 Lakh of women to Bihar He said Modi provided significant relief to poor families and the middle class by reducing TST rates. “It aims to serve the poor,” he said. Joshi said that in 2012, all of North India was plunged into darkness for three days and this was considered a symbol of national weakness, but after Modi came to power in 2014, the situation has changed completely. CM Sharma said that Rajasthan is leading solar energy production, in the three components of PM Kusum Yojna, important work has been carried out. Suns on the roof are installed on government buildings. He said that the inspiration of the EK Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign of PMS, the state has set the planting target of 50 crores of crores in five years and in two years, 19 crore crusts have been planted throughout the state. Sharma said that due to the investment in the state, jobs are created in the private sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-modi-rajasthan-inaugurates-development-projects-worth-rs-122100-crore-19690458.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

