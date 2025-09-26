Since January, Jokowi has become a global Bloomberg – Marwah Kepri advisor





Solo (marates.com) The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was appointed member of the New Economy Bloomberg Advisory Board. Jokowi revealed that he had received the offer since January 2025. Yes indeed in early January, I received the offer. At the end of January, I agreed, agreed, said Jokowi at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Friday (09/26/2025). He said that in the middle of March, he was called directly by the founder of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, who expressed his congratulations for joining Jokowi to the World Advisory Council. According to Jokowi, the role he plays is to provide points of view linked to the challenges of the global economy in the future, in particular by expressing the interests of developing countries. One of the subjects he will wear concerns economic intelligence. In the future, I think that real -time intelligence, future intelligence, competitive intelligence will be very important to the economy, said Jokowi. He added that the New Economy Bloomberg forums have become a space to share ideas, including best practices that have been carried out in Indonesia and the Asean region. Jokowi said he was ready to attend the forum that was to take place in Singapore in November. Bloomberg New Economy announced the ranks of the World Advisory Council in April 2025. This council was chaired by Gina Raimondo, former American Minister of Commerce, as well as Mario Draghi, former Prime Minister of Italy and former president of the European Central Bank. I am honored to direct the Bloomberg Advisory Board New Economy and support Mike Bloomberg's mission to encourage a deeper dialogue among world leaders. In the midst of a world facing geopolitical uncertainty, technological advances and climatic crises, the creation of world well-being is increasingly important, Gina Raimondo said in his declaration. With membership in Jokowi, Indonesia had the opportunity to hear more in the global economic arena, in particular by expressing the interests of developing countries in the midst of an increasingly complex world dynamic. MK-DTC Editor: Munawir Sani Publication views: 18 Post-navigation

