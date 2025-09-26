Dechambeau calls Trump to inspire the American team to the glory of the Bethpage Ryder Cup | Ryder Cup 2025





Bryson Dechambeau called Donald Trump to inspire the American team to the glory of Ryder Cup with Black Bethpage. Dechambaus' rallying call came on the eve of the president making an appearance for the first day of the competition between the United States and Europe.

The message of the Americans strongly contrasts with the approach of the Europe Robert Macintyre, who increased any notion that Trump could influence the procedures in New York.

I hope he will inspire us in victory, said Dechambeau about Trump. I think hell is great for us to have a lot of people on our side. It will be interesting and exciting to see how the crowd and everyone react. It will be an electrical environment.

It will also be a heavy security operation, with an intense security operation in place around Trumps' visit. The president should appear by the 1st TEE before the session of four Friday afternoon bullets.

Macintyre was characteristic frank when asked if the arrival of the trumps could serve as a distraction to the European team. It's just another spectator, said the Scottish. As Europe, we have obtained a job to do; Try to compete as hard as possible and hope to win the Ryder Cup.

Dechambeau and Rory Mcilroy had entered a verbal joust before arriving at Bethpage. The Northern Irishman refused to return to this territory on Thursday, but admitted that he would savor to appear against the Californian during the three days of the tournament.

It's so easy to play in the stories this week and get carried away in rivalries, Ryder Cup and whatever the case, said McILroy. All I want to do is try to put blue dots on the board. I don't care who he is against.

If I run into Bryson at some point, I think it's great. I think it's wonderful for the championship and wonderful for us too, in some ways. I just want to go there and do what I can for the European team.

McILroy was efficient in his praise of the United States as a country, as if to prove that this golf rivalry exists in a bubble. It is the land of opportunity, said McILroy. And I always think it's the best country in the world. If you come here and work hard and you devote, you can be or do whatever you want.

There is a wonderful feeling of work ethics. I live here, my wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country and I think that everyone who lives here should have this same affinity because it is a wonderful place.

Dechambeau finds himself in match one of the Fridays eighty, in partnership with Justin Thomas against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Ludvig Berg and Matt Fitzpatrick represent Europe in the second match against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. McILroy and Tommy Fleetwood play Collin Morikawa and Harris English. The morning session will be finished by Macintyre and Viktor Hovland against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

