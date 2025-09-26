Election of Bihar 2025: 75 Lakh Women will receive 10,000 rupees each as PM Modi to launch the key program today – India News





Election of the assembly of the Bihar 2025: Prime Minister Narendra modified launched Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday to support the women entrepreneur of the Bihar by providing initial support from RS 10,000 to each of the 75 women Lakh for their commercial ideas. The program has already been launched by Minister -in -chief Nitish Kumar, to promote the empowerment of women. The 7,500 NDA government's program is aims to promote independent work and livelihood opportunities. PM Modis has launched the program focused on women from Delhi. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other ministers attended the event via a Patna video, PTI reported. The launch comes only a few weeks before the Bihar votes to elect a new government. Meanwhile, addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi said: “The 75 Lakh of Bihar received 10,000 rupees each within the framework of a new program, to obtain additional rupees of 2 Lakh for the improvement of entrepreneurial skills.” Watch: The PM Narendra Modi says: “The way the government of double engine Bihars advances this plan (Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana), I am fully convinced that the day is not far when the largest number of Lakhpati Didis throughout the country will be Bihar himself. pic.twitter.com/lh3xzmumql – Ians (@ans_india) September 26, 2025 He added that the women of the Bihar have two brothers – “Modi et Nitish Ji”, who work for their “empowerment”. What is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana? Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, the government of the State will provide financial support to a woman of each family for any subsistence activity of their choice, which leads them to social empowerment. A senior official told the news agency that the program was aimed at economic independence for women in Bihar. “Each beneficiary will receive an initial subsidy of RS 10,000 via a transfer of direct services, with the possibility of additional financial support to Rs 2 Lakh in the following phases,” added the official. In an article on X, the Chief Minister of the Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, said on Friday: “A historic day for the girls and the sisters of the Bihar. PM Narendra Modi Ji will transfer a total quantity of Rs 7,500 crore; Rs 10,000 RS at 75 Lakh beneficiaries of Bihar. “This will not only provide financial assistance to women for independent work, but will also prove to be a solid step to make them autonomous and autonomous,” he added. Bihar 2025 election schedule To date, the India Electoral Commission (ECI) has not announced the surveys. The dates would be declared once the ECI deploys the intensive special revision (SIR) of the final project (SIR) in the state on September 30. The survey committee would have ordered the Chief Secretary of the Bihar and the Electoral Director to complete all the transfers and assignments of government officers who have remained in the same place for more than 3 years. Although order is a routine stage, what is important is that a report on the measures supported this order was requested by October 6. This suggests that the dates of the assembly elections in Bihar could be announced at any time after October 6. A government must be in place in Bihar by November 22, according to the ECI.

