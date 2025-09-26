Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 continued for an unauthorized alleged use of Chikni Chameli





“Bigg Boss 19”, organized by actor Salman Khan, would be at the center of a legal dispute. The popular reality TV show would have been accused of using two Bollywood songs without the necessary authorization.

The first song is “Chikni Chameli” by Katrina Kaif from the film “Agneepath”. The other song in question is “Dhat Tere Ki” by actor Imran Khan of the film “Gori Tere Pyaar Mein”.

According to a midday report, the organization of Musical Rights Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) sent a legal opinion to the manufacturers of “Bigg Boss 19”.

PPL India allegedly alleged that Endemol Shine India, the company behind the reality show, did not obtain the “compulsory public performance license” for the two songs. The opinion was sent on September 19 by lawyer Hiten Ajay Wasan. He also appointed the directors of the production chamber Thomas Gousset, Nicolas Chazarain and Deepak Dhar as responsible parties.

The organization would have called upon producers to pay RS 2 believes in damages, in addition to the standard license fees for songs. PPL India has also published an notice of sale and desire to prevent additional use of its sound recordings on the issue without authorization.

Neither Endemol Shine India nor Jiohotstar published an official response to legal advice.

“Bigg Boss 19”, popular for his drama and unexpected turns, follows the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” this season. Salman Khan makes an appearance every Saturday and Sunday as part of “Weekend Ka Vaar”, to solve major problems related to the house.

The current list of roommates includes Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Ashoror Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunica Sadanand, Kunica Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha.

New episodes of 'Bigg Boss 19' Air on Jiohotstar at 9 p.m. and on TV Colors at 10:30 p.m.

– ends

Posted by:

Priyanka Sharma

Posted on:

Sept. 26, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/entertainment/television/story/salman-khan-bigg-boss-19-sued-for-alleged-unauthorised-use-of-chikni-chameli-2793817-2025-09-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos