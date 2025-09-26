Trump says that we will impose new prices on heavy trucks, drugs and kitchen cabinets | Trump prices





Donald Trump announced on Thursday a new series of punishing prices, saying that the United States will impose 100% prices on imported brand medicines, 25% prices on imports of all heavy trucks and 50% prices on kitchen cabinets.

The American president also said that he would start to invoice a 50% rate on bathroom vanities and a 30% price on padded furniture next week, with all the new tasks to be taken from October 1.

Pharmaceutical companies warned earlier this year that the Americans would suffer the most if Trump decided to impose prices on pharmaceutical products.

In 2024, the United States imported nearly $ 233 billion in pharmaceutical and medicinal products, according to the census office. The prospect of overtaking prices for certain drugs could send shock waves to voters as health expenses, as well as the costs of Medicare and Medicaid, potentially increase.

Pascal Chan, vice-president of strategic policies and supply chains in the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, warned that prices could harm Americans with the health of immediate price increases, trendy insurance systems, hospital shortages and the real risk of rationing or renouncing essential drugs.

We are already overwhelmed by the highest prescription drugs in the world and this will skyrocket them, 314 action, a defense group of the United States which tries to elect scientists to its functions, in a press release. If [Trump] Work with these prices, people across the country will die.

Trump had previously suggested that the pharmaceutical prices would be progressive over time so that companies had time to build factories and move production, making a sudden announcement of a price at 100% more shock. On CNBC in August, Trump said that he would start by charging a small price on pharmaceutical products and would increase the rate for one year or more to 150% and even 250%.

Trump said on Truth Social that pharmaceutical prices would not apply to companies that build manufacturing factories in the United States, which he has defined as inaugurated or under construction. We did not know how prices would apply to companies that already have factories in the United States.

Several large pharmaceutical companies, including Astrazeneca, Roche, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, had already announced its intention to invest or increase the manufacture of their drugs in the United States in order to prepare for potential prices. Trumps The White House praised these changes as a victory.

The markets dropped following the news, while concerns about the impact of Trumps' prices have set up. The three main Wall Street indices were down, having already fallen every day since Monday.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila withdrew on Friday, certain pharmaceutical companies in Japan and South Korea paved the way.

Although Trump did not provide a legal justification at the prices, he seemed to extend the limits of his role as commander -in -chief by declaring on Truth Social that taxes on the kitchen cabinets and imported sofas were necessary for national security and other reasons.

He said the new heavy truck prices were to protect manufacturers from unfair external competition and said this decision would benefit companies such as Freightliner belonging to trucks belonging to Paccar and Kenworth and Daimler.

We need our truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all, for national security purposes! Added Trump.

New prices are another dose of uncertainty for the American economy with a solid stock market but a weakening of jobs of jobs and high inflation. These new import taxes could move to consumers in the form of higher price and mitigate hiring, a process that economic data already suggests.

We have started to see the prices of goods showing up in higher inflation, the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, warned during a recent press conference, adding that the higher costs for goods represent most or potentially the increase in levels of inflation this year.

Trump has resigned Powell to put pressure on, arguing that the Fed should reduce its more aggressively reference interest rates because inflation is no longer a concern.

The United States Chamber of Commerce has urged the ministry not to impose new prices, noting that the five main sources of imports are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, which are all allies or partners close to the United States do not threaten any national security threat.

Trump has launched many national security surveys into new potential prices on a wide variety of products. He said that the new prices on the kitchen, the bathroom and some furniture were due to enormous import levels that injured local manufacturers.

Pass the promotion of the newsletter after

Sign up this week in Trumpland

A deep dive into politicians, controversies and quirks surrounding the Trump administration

Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information on charitable organizations, online advertisements and content funded by external parties. If you do not have an account, we will create an invited account for you on TheGuardian.com to send you this newsletter. You can make a full registration at any time. For more information on how we use your data, see our privacy policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy and service conditions apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The reason is the large-scale flood of these products in the United States by other external countries, Trump said.

Mexico is the largest exporter of medium and heavy trucks in the United States. A study published in January said that imports from these biggest vehicles in Mexico have tripled since 2019.

Strong prices on commercial vehicles could put pressure on transport costs, just as Trump has promised to reduce inflation, in particular on consumer goods such as grocery store.

The prices could also affect the Stelllantes of Chrysler-Parent who produces ram trucks and commercial vans in heavy service in Mexico. The Swedens Volvo group built a heavy factory of $ 700 million in Monterrey, Mexico, which should start its operations in 2026.

Mexico is home to 14 bus manufacturers and assemblers, trucks and tractor trucks, and two engine manufacturers, according to the US International Trade Administration.

The country is also the world's main exporter of tractor trucks, 95% of which are intended in the United States.

Mexico has opposed new prices, telling the trade department in May that all Mexican trucks exported to the United States have an average of 50% of American content, including diesel engines.

Last year, the United States imported nearly $ 128 billion into Mexico heavy vehicle parts, representing around 28% of the total American imports, Mexico said.

The Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association also opposed new prices, saying that Japanese companies have reduced exports to the United States because they have stimulated American production of medium and heavy trucks.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed the reports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/25/trump-tariffs-heavy-trucks-drugs-kitchen-cabinets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos