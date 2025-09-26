Bigg Boss 19 lands in legal difficulty on the use of Chikni Chameli's song, pursued for 2 crores





The reality TV show hosted Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19, famous for his fights, his dramas and his controversies, has now landed in difficulty after the manufacturers have used two songs Katrina Kaifs Chikni Chameli and Imran Khat Tere Ki without appropriate authorization.

Salman Khan is seen hosting Bigg Boss 19. Bigg Boss 19 in legal difficulty

According to the mid-day of India, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) sent a legal opinion to Bigg Boss 19 Manufacturers, citing that the show used Chikni Chameli songs of Agneepath and Dhat Tere Ki de Gori Tere Pya Mein in episode 11 of the show, but without authorization.

The songs were used in episode 11 which broadcast on September 3. PPL India accused Endemol Shine India, which supports the popular reality TV show, to use these sound recordings without obtaining the compulsory public performance license. The opinion, dated September 19, was served by lawyer Hiten Ajay Wasan and appoints the directors of the production house Thomas Gouset, Nicolas Chazrain and Deepak Dhar – as responsible parties.

The two songs are dismissed at Sony Music Entertainment India, one of the 450 music labels whose public performance rights are exclusively administered by PPL. PPL argues that, as Endemol Shine India has not obtained a license under article 30 of the law of 1957 on copyright, the use is equivalent to a voluntary counterfeit '', said a source from the legal team.

The organization called for the producers of the program to pay 2 believed in damages, as well as the required license fees. They also expressed an opinion to stop stop using your sound recordings without authorization.

Endemol Shine India and the Jiohotstar streaming platform have not yet reacted to the news.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality TV show follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, who gives roommates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. Last Sunday, the show witnessed its first elimination. The influencer of social media Nagma Mirajkar and the Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first competitors to leave this season in double expulsion.

Now, reception comrades include Gaurav Khanna, Ashoror Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Kunika Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha. The program broadcasts every day at 9 p.m. on Jiocinema and has 10:30 p.m. on TV colors.

