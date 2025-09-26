New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Russian defect Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Food India 2025 event that the Prime Minister inaugurated during the Mandapam Bharat in the national capital.
Prime Minister Modi and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev also exchanged opinions on improving cooperation between India and Russia in the field of agriculture, fertilizers, food transformation and other areas of mutual interest.
Taking his official account X, Prime Minister Modi said: “Happy to meet the Russian defect Dmitry Patrushev at the World Food India 2025. We discussed means of strengthening our winning-win cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers and food transformation.”
The Prime Minister also transmitted his warm greetings to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he was eager to welcome Putin in India for the 23rd annual summit in India-Russia.
Thursday morning, inaugurating the International Salon of Uttar Pradesh in Noida, Prime Minister Modi declared that Russia was the country's partner for the event, and that the show was proof of the two countries “further strengthening a proven partnership”.
In recent weeks, the White House has been pressure on New Delhi to reduce its links with Moscow, on a break from its Russian crude oil purchases.
Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to visit India for the bilateral annual summit in December, New Delhi-Moscow relations should remain optimistic.
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev, who deals with agriculture and the agro-produced portfolio, was visiting India this week.
Russia is also a country partner for the World Food India, and Prime Minister Modi in his speech noted that the two countries strengthen their “partnership tested in time”.
The White House, however, has maintained the heat of India on the question of its purchase of Russian oil, but also indicated that the American president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi could soon meet, probably on the sidelines of the Eastern Asia summit, which must be held from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia.
According to the media, he also indicated that Trump would go to India to attend the Summit Quad, which would probably be held later this year or at the beginning of 2026.
In his speech in Noida, Prime Minister Modi spoke of government efforts to create an ecosystem for domestic defense production, and Uttar Pradesh had a huge role to play in this area.
He also talked about the Cooperation of the Defense of India-Russia.
“Very soon, the production of AK-203 rifles will start from the factory built in collaboration with Russia,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that a defense corridor was also under construction in the Uttar Pradesh, and that he would make many weapons and that the production of Brahmos missiles had started.
According to an official press release, Russia participates in the show as a partner country, “adding strategic opening avenues for bilateral trade, the exchange of technologies and long -term cooperation”.
Ians