PM Modi meets the DY Russian PM, discusses agriculture and food cooperation





PM Modi and Russian DY PM discussed the strengthening of cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers and food processing at World Food India 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev | Photo: x / @ narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Russian defect Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Food India 2025 event that the Prime Minister inaugurated during the Mandapam Bharat in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev also exchanged opinions on improving cooperation between India and Russia in the field of agriculture, fertilizers, food transformation and other areas of mutual interest. Taking his official account X, Prime Minister Modi said: “Happy to meet the Russian defect Dmitry Patrushev at the World Food India 2025. We discussed means of strengthening our winning-win cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers and food transformation.” The Prime Minister also transmitted his warm greetings to the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he was eager to welcome Putin in India for the 23rd annual summit in India-Russia. Thursday morning, inaugurating the International Salon of Uttar Pradesh in Noida, Prime Minister Modi declared that Russia was the country's partner for the event, and that the show was proof of the two countries “further strengthening a proven partnership”. In recent weeks, the White House has been pressure on New Delhi to reduce its links with Moscow, on a break from its Russian crude oil purchases. Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to visit India for the bilateral annual summit in December, New Delhi-Moscow relations should remain optimistic. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev, who deals with agriculture and the agro-produced portfolio, was visiting India this week. Russia is also a country partner for the World Food India, and Prime Minister Modi in his speech noted that the two countries strengthen their “partnership tested in time”. The White House, however, has maintained the heat of India on the question of its purchase of Russian oil, but also indicated that the American president Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi could soon meet, probably on the sidelines of the Eastern Asia summit, which must be held from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia. According to the media, he also indicated that Trump would go to India to attend the Summit Quad, which would probably be held later this year or at the beginning of 2026. In his speech in Noida, Prime Minister Modi spoke of government efforts to create an ecosystem for domestic defense production, and Uttar Pradesh had a huge role to play in this area. He also talked about the Cooperation of the Defense of India-Russia. “Very soon, the production of AK-203 rifles will start from the factory built in collaboration with Russia,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said that a defense corridor was also under construction in the Uttar Pradesh, and that he would make many weapons and that the production of Brahmos missiles had started. According to an official press release, Russia participates in the show as a partner country, “adding strategic opening avenues for bilateral trade, the exchange of technologies and long -term cooperation”. Ians

Subscribe to our newsletter Get the latest Mathrubhumi updates in English Follow Warning: Please avoid reprehensible, derogatory, illegal and obscene comments, while responding to reports. These comments are liable under cyber-laws. Please get away from personal attacks. The opinions expressed here are the personal opinions of readers and not that of Mathrubhumi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/india/pm-modi-meets-russian-dy-pm-discusses-agriculture-and-food-cooperation-bpo3dwjj The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos