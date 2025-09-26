Trump joins golfers on the Ryder Cup course with the United States below





Farmingdale, New York President Donald Trump, arrived at the Ryder Cup, reaching Bethpage Black just before an afternoon session Friday and quickly joining the American duo of Bryson Dechambeau and Ben Griffin on the course.

I'm going to go a little time to represent the United States at the Ryder Cup, which is very exciting, said Trump from the southern lawn of the White House before flying to New York. Trump, wearing white golf shoes and a tie costume, stood with his granddaughter Kai Trump, who plans to play golf for Miami. He answered a few questions before entering the Middle East crisis and the accusation act of James Comey, the former FBI director.

Trump watched the start of the afternoon four games in a box in the first row of a massive platform wrapped around Bethpages First Tee and 18th Green. Its seat was surrounded by a protective window, and there was strong security throughout the route, one of the five at the Bethpage State Park on Long Island. The site had additional fences and a strong presence of secret services, and the people entering areas near the clubhouse and the first TEE on Friday morning were submitted to TSA style screening points.

He shook his hand with other spectators as he joined them in the stands, pointed out towards certain fans and the fist pumped a brief song by Donald Trump. The Americans hooked a short song of Europeans trying to temper Trump's entrance, and then applauded the American duo of Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun began their turn. He welcomed Dechambeau and Griffin to the tunnel leading to the first Tee box, then walked with them to their caddies.

As they moved away, he stood a few meters away while Dechambeau drove on a set of trees to install a chip to the first green.

President Trump, on the left, left his headquarters to join Bryson Dechambeau, on the right, near the Tee box. (Mandel Ngan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump returned to his headquarters before the introduction of the next match, recognizing the players while passing him. We do not fully know how Trump would pass the rest of the round.

While the game goes from the first TEE, the president should embark on the course to follow the action, leaving the area that has been obtained as a bubble with more intense security measures than those used in the rest of the property.

Trump should leave Bethpage at 3.30 p.m., returning to the White House just before 5 p.m., according to the official White Houses calendar for the day.

The US team’s afternoon performance could determine whether Trump sticks to this calendar or not, but things are not going as planned for the United States.

At 9 am, only two hours after a moving opening TEE by Bryson Dechambeau, the United States followed three of the four games, sucking out of the property. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay won a full point in the final match to save something for the United States

Air Force One flew over the course at 11 a.m. while the last match of the morning session was at stake on the 15th hole. Probably expect to appear on Friday in a Ryder Cup pulsating with energy, the kind of red, white and blue vigor of a Trump campaign gathering has rather arrived in the awkward air in the morning that went wrong, and an American captain happy to see him.

I had the impression that things will turn here, said Keegan Bradley while recognizing the overflight.

When Trump got off the plane, he had clearly followed. He joked to journalists on the flight to stimulate the American team and said he was coming to help. Well, do it, in one way or another, do it, said Trump.

Earlier this week, Bradley said he was certainly not concerned that Trump was a distraction of his team or the event.

Dechambeau, an ally close to Trump and president of the Presidents Council on Sports and Fitness, predicted an electrical environment.

There is a story involving the White House and the Ryder Cup. The president of the time, Dan Quayle, attended the 1991 Cup on the island of Kiawah in South Carolina, although he remained outside the spotlight at the Ryder Cup known as the war on the shore.

George HW Bush watched this Ryder Cup on television, but visited several events after the end of his presidency. George W. Bush spoke to the American team in 1999 when he was a candidate.

Bill Clinton invited the Ryder Cup team to the White House before she went to England for the 1993 competition, and Captain Davis Love III invited Barack Obama to the Ryder Cup in Medinah outside Chicago in 2012. Obama did not attend the team of the last years, which corresponds to the United States and American women in a similar team competition.

(Top Photo: Mandel Ngan / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6665110/2025/09/26/donald-trump-ryder-cup-arrives-attendance-bethpage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos