Ahmad Ali asked PSI Jokowi executives to the question of false diplomas: so far silence





Jakarta, kompas.com – The daily president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Ahmad Ali asked the party executives to defend the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo who often received political attacks, including rumors of false diplomas. Because so far, many parts are still afraid to speak and silent. He said it after being appointed president of the daily PSI at the Djakarta Theater, Central Jakarta, Friday (09/26/2025). “All PSI executives must dare to stand in the front row to maintain the honor of Mr. Jokowi. Until now, Mr. Jokowi Dikuyuh-kuyuhNo PSI executives dares to speak. Everyone was afraid, everyone was silent, “said Ahmad Ali on Friday. Read also: observe: ex -wketum nasdem ahmad ali is close to jokowi, psi naturally in motion Especially in the issue of false diplomas, he said, the same incident also arrived at Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who was busy on social networks some time ago. According to Ali, this proves that the situation of the nation is not going. “There was an extraordinary noise that came to our parents, inspiring us, our role models Mr. Jokowi. Yes, we hope that of course, the president with all his authority can hurry, put an end to the noise that occurs on false diplomas,” he said. “And the last day today is raised again about the vice-president of the MAS. Now we hope that we hope that all of the extended family of the PSI will immediately provide firmness to the validity of the diploma which is called into question by elements that deliberately seek or get agitation,” he added. Read also: complete arrangement of DPP PSI Management 2025-2030, there is a J figure J at the old waketum nasdem Ahmad Ali According to Ali, in the future, similar incidents should not be repeated. The PSI must protect the figures from the two countries, considering that the PSI needs these two figures. “If we claim to be a framework, we say that Mr. Jokowi as a model, then we have to stand before to keep his honor,” he said. According to Ali, the two figures were the big capital belonging to PSI, while being the main capital of the party. He said he said PSI Kaesang Pangarep president who was also the youngest son of Jokowi. “It is therefore our duty to protect these two figures, maintaining the images of these two figures, so that the hope that the community is always good. And I hope once again, Mr. Jokowi, I advised, Mr. Jokowi does not need us, but PSI needs Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

